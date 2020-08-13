Markets Watch

What's happening with Wall Street?

Wall street's main indices jumped on August 12, with the S&P crawling to a high after a broad rally with tech stocks. With a better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season largely over, read here to know how these main indices performed.

Big Story

Riots erupt in Bengaluru's Streets

On August 12, police fired to quell a mob that went on a rampage in the city over social media posts in Bengaluru. There were three reported casualties and at least 61 injured as a result. Curfew was imposed in the area following the incident. Read here to know more.

Your Story

How do you arrange an emergency fund?

The unprecedented times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten several people thinking about setting up an emergency fund. While it can offer peace of mind, the need for having such a fund won't arise until an emergency fund appears. Here is all you need to know about them.

Global Watch

Kamala Harris's nomination could add fuel to US-China tensions

While Chinese officials declined to comment on the nomination of Indian-origin vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, official China media reported that her nomination could add "fuel to the fire", in existing US-China relations. Read here to know why.

Tech Tattle

Why are people across the global looking to unblock Youtube?

A couple of researchers over at NordVPN found that globally, people are looking to unblock YouTube. Here is why it formed a bulk of the searches people made across the world.

Startup Tales

Zomato's Period Leave policy stirs controversy online

A few days after the food delivery service Zomato said that they would be granting women and transgender employees period leave, the internet took to the debate by storm. Differing opinions on the issue have polarised people on social media, giving rise to 'for' and 'against' camps. Read here to know why.

Tailpiece

World's Oldest Elephant keeps living large

At almost 86 years old Bijuli Prasad, who lives in the tea gardens of Assam is still treated like royalty. Members of Bihali Tea Estate of The Williamson Magor Group, spend up to Rs 35,000 rupees on the upkeep of this elephant. Read here to know more.