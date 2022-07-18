Market Buzz Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy Watch out for earnings, meetings of central banks, and oil prices, among other things. During the week gone by, BSE Sensex lost 721.06 points (1.32 percent) to close at 53,760.78, while the Nifty50 declined 171.4 points (1.05 percent) to end at 16,049.2. Know about 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Indian presidential election polling

Monsoon session of Parliament begins

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro launch Tomorrow

First hearing in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk

GST rate changes on some goods

iQOO 10 Pro launch

Ather Energy to unveil new generation 450X electric scooter

Big Story Margaret Alva is Opposition parties' choice for Vice President post The Opposition parties have decided to field veteran Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Margaret Alva as a joint candidate for the Vice President’s post, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on July 17. Pawar, announcing the choice after an all-party Opposition meet, said all 17 opposition parties had agreed on Alva's name. Read here to know more

Your Money Deceptively simple rules to saving and investing 'Just Keep Buying' by Nick Maggiulli shares ideas around managing money and our behaviour around money, by breaking the thought into two equally important parts—saving and investing. More here.

Automobile Hyundai may have launched the coolest looking EV concepts yet The Korean carmaker unveiled two EV concepts - RN22e and the N Vision 74 - that have taken the automotive world by storm. The two represent the possibilities that Hyundai’s electric car making future has to offer. Hyundai wants to win the EV game. And with cars that look this good, it just might. Read more here.

Tech Tattle These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India India’s sub-20K smartphone segment is one of its most competitive. Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Infinix, and other brands have flooded the segment with competitive devices that aim to deliver the best bang for your buck with powerful mid-tier hardware. Which smartphone under Rs 20,000 is best suited for you? Here’s a look at the top 10 picks.