Tech Tattle

These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

India’s sub-20K smartphone segment is one of its most competitive. Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Infinix, and other brands have flooded the segment with competitive devices that aim to deliver the best bang for your buck with powerful mid-tier hardware. Which smartphone under Rs 20,000 is best suited for you? Here’s a look at the top 10 picks.