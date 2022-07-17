 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Jul 17, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Markets fall 1% in the week ended July 15

Indian equity benchmark indices settled 1 percent lower for the week ended July 15 amid volatility, weak GDP data and rising global inflation, which fuelled fears of a further rate hike by central banks across the world. However, reduced selling by FIIs, lower crude oil prices and a good monsoon provided the market some support. Read more here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
Today
NEET UG 2022 exam
Opposition leaders to discuss joint vice presidential candidate
Meeting of opposition leaders on presidential polls Tomorrow
Presidential election polling
GST rate changes on some goods
Monsoon session of parliament begins
Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro launch

Big Story
Jagdeep Dhankhar named NDA's Vice President candidate

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the vice presidential election scheduled on August 6. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda after the name was picked during the party's parliamentary board meeting held here on July 16 evening. Read here to know more.

Your Money
Inflation - How to protect your financial goals

The inflation rate in June as measured by the Consumer Price Index came in at 7.01 percent, the highest in around eight years. This means that prices have risen by around that much over the past one-year period. In short, inflation reduces the purchasing power of your money. That is why financial planners often factor in inflation for various goals one saves money for. But how much inflation should you really budget for? Read here.

Coronavirus Check
8 facts about BA.5

BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. Know what makes it different from previous coronavirus strains.

Automobile
Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India

The A8 L, Audi’s flagship in India, has finally been launched in India and will be available in two trims. It is more a facelift than a straight generation upgrade with updates being concentrated around the exteriors and interiors. Check out specs, features, price and other details here.

Tech Tattle
Oppo to launch Find X5 phone

Oppo will launch a Find X5 phone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC soon. This will be a new version of the Find X5 Pro as opposed to the vanilla Find X5. Additionally, it is being said that Oppo is preparing a new vertical or clamshell folding smartphone codenamed Dragonfly. And, the Oppo Find N is also set to get a successor in the form of the Find N2, codenamed White Swan. More on this here.

