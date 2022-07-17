Market Buzz Markets fall 1% in the week ended July 15 Indian equity benchmark indices settled 1 percent lower for the week ended July 15 amid volatility, weak GDP data and rising global inflation, which fuelled fears of a further rate hike by central banks across the world. However, reduced selling by FIIs, lower crude oil prices and a good monsoon provided the market some support. Read more here.

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today

Big Story Jagdeep Dhankhar named NDA's Vice President candidate West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the vice presidential election scheduled on August 6. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda after the name was picked during the party's parliamentary board meeting held here on July 16 evening. Read here to know more.

Your Money Inflation - How to protect your financial goals The inflation rate in June as measured by the Consumer Price Index came in at 7.01 percent, the highest in around eight years. This means that prices have risen by around that much over the past one-year period. In short, inflation reduces the purchasing power of your money. That is why financial planners often factor in inflation for various goals one saves money for. But how much inflation should you really budget for? Read here.

Coronavirus Check 8 facts about BA.5 BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. Know what makes it different from previous coronavirus strains.

Automobile Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India The A8 L, Audi’s flagship in India, has finally been launched in India and will be available in two trims. It is more a facelift than a straight generation upgrade with updates being concentrated around the exteriors and interiors. Check out specs, features, price and other details here.