Indian equity benchmark indices settled 1 percent lower for the week ended July 15 amid volatility, weak GDP data and rising global inflation, which fuelled fears of a further rate hike by central banks across the world. However, reduced selling by FIIs, lower crude oil prices and a good monsoon provided the market some support. Read more here.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the vice presidential election scheduled on August 6. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda after the name was picked during the party's parliamentary board meeting held here on July 16 evening. Read here to know more.
The inflation rate in June as measured by the Consumer Price Index came in at 7.01 percent, the highest in around eight years. This means that prices have risen by around that much over the past one-year period. In short, inflation reduces the purchasing power of your money. That is why financial planners often factor in inflation for various goals one saves money for. But how much inflation should you really budget for? Read here.
BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. Know what makes it different from previous coronavirus strains.
The A8 L, Audi’s flagship in India, has finally been launched in India and will be available in two trims. It is more a facelift than a straight generation upgrade with updates being concentrated around the exteriors and interiors. Check out specs, features, price and other details here.
Oppo will launch a Find X5 phone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC soon. This will be a new version of the Find X5 Pro as opposed to the vanilla Find X5. Additionally, it is being said that Oppo is preparing a new vertical or clamshell folding smartphone codenamed Dragonfly. And, the Oppo Find N is also set to get a successor in the form of the Find N2, codenamed White Swan. More on this here.
