Your Money

Inflation - How to protect your financial goals

The inflation rate in June as measured by the Consumer Price Index came in at 7.01 percent, the highest in around eight years. This means that prices have risen by around that much over the past one-year period. In short, inflation reduces the purchasing power of your money. That is why financial planners often factor in inflation for various goals one saves money for. But how much inflation should you really budget for? Read here.