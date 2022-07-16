Despite the volatility and bearish sentiments prevailing in the Indian markets, there were many portfolio management services (PMS) schemes that generated better returns compared to the Nifty and Sensex. Details here.
India’s foreign exchange reserves plunged by $8 billion in the week ended July 8 to $580.25, the lowest in more than 15 months, data released on July 15 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The weekly decline is the largest since the week ended April 1, when reserves had dropped by $11.17 billion. Read here to know more.
If business leaders and investment value creators like Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella, whose job is to create the future, are investing in the Metaverse, should we, the relatively passive, non-control investors, not be paying close attention to the growth vector? Read here.
Confirmation of the first monkeypox case in India has triggered concerns of widespread transmission and subsequent challenges to the public health system. Experts have called for preparations with smallpox vaccines. Most experts, while calling it the sexually transmitted disease (STD) of the 21st century, stressed that as the disease spreads through close contact, it may be easy to contain compared to COVID-19, which spreads through aerosols. Read here to know more.
Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone later this month or early next month. The phone, touted to be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the world’s first 200 MP camera on a smartphone. The first camera samples from the 200 MP camera sensor have surfaced online. More on this here.
The Union government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 rankings show six IITs find a place among top 20 B-Schools in India. And it shows that older IITs are gradually becoming comprehensive beyond their repute as elite institutions in the technology and engineering space. More details here.
