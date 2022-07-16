Market Buzz Here are 18 stocks and 6 MFs from top 5 PMS schemes that beat Nifty in June Despite the volatility and bearish sentiments prevailing in the Indian markets, there were many portfolio management services (PMS) schemes that generated better returns compared to the Nifty and Sensex. Details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway

Monsoon Parliament session: Meeting of floor leaders Tomorrow

NEET UG 2022 exam

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate

Meeting of opposition leaders on Presidential polls

Big Story India's forex reserves plunge by $8 billion in week ended July 8 India’s foreign exchange reserves plunged by $8 billion in the week ended July 8 to $580.25, the lowest in more than 15 months, data released on July 15 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The weekly decline is the largest since the week ended April 1, when reserves had dropped by $11.17 billion. Read here to know more.

Your Money Is Metaverse the next big investment idea? Perhaps, yes If business leaders and investment value creators like Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella, whose job is to create the future, are investing in the Metaverse, should we, the relatively passive, non-control investors, not be paying close attention to the growth vector? Read here.

Monkeypox News Monkeypox in India: No need to panic, say experts Confirmation of the first monkeypox case in India has triggered concerns of widespread transmission and subsequent challenges to the public health system. Experts have called for preparations with smallpox vaccines. Most experts, while calling it the sexually transmitted disease (STD) of the 21st century, stressed that as the disease spreads through close contact, it may be easy to contain compared to COVID-19, which spreads through aerosols. Read here to know more.

Tech Tattle Motorola showcases 200 MP camera sample Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone later this month or early next month. The phone, touted to be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the world’s first 200 MP camera on a smartphone. The first camera samples from the 200 MP camera sensor have surfaced online. More on this here.