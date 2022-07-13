Market Buzz Favourable base propels IIP growth in May India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Super Moon 2022

Sri Lanka President to resign Tomorrow:

Hearing of Mohammed Zubair bail plea

PM Modi to participate in I2U2 Summit

Big Story June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01% The latest number means headline retail inflation has now spent 33 consecutive months above the medium-term target of 4 percent and 6 straight months above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range. More here

Coronavirus WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over' The WHO's Covid-19 emergency committee met Friday via video conference and determined the pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern -- the highest alarm the WHO can sound. More here

Auto Audi drives in new A8 L sedan at Rs 1.29 crore The luxury car maker has launched the fourth generation of the model in two variants Celebration Edition and Technology priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore respectively. More here

Tech Tattle Nothing Phone (1) review in just 5 minutes The Nothing Phone (1) price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Phone (1) is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. You can check out all the other details about the phone right here.