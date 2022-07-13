English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 13, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Favourable base propels IIP growth in May

      India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Super Moon 2022
      Sri Lanka President to resign
      Tomorrow:
      Hearing of Mohammed Zubair bail plea

      PM Modi to participate in I2U2 Summit

      Close

    • Big Story

      June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01%

      The latest number means headline retail inflation has now spent 33 consecutive months above the medium-term target of 4 percent and 6 straight months above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range. More here

    • Coronavirus

      WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

      The WHO's Covid-19 emergency committee met Friday via video conference and determined the pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern -- the highest alarm the WHO can sound. More here

    • Auto

      Audi drives in new A8 L sedan at Rs 1.29 crore

      The luxury car maker has launched the fourth generation of the model in two variants Celebration Edition and Technology priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore respectively. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Nothing Phone (1) review in just 5 minutes

      The Nothing Phone (1) price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Phone (1) is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. You can check out all the other details about the phone right here.

    • Tailpiece

      Anil Agarwal shares family's role in listing Vedanta on London Stock Exchange

      "Global companies were getting listed on the LSE and I wanted to be one of them. In fact, I dreamt of being the biggest, so decided to move to London," Anil Agarwal wrote on Twitter. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.