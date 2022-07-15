English
    Last Updated : July 15, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      The stocks that became momentum MF darlings in June

      There are two mutual fund (MF) schemes that follow the momentum strategy. To reduce fund manager risks, these come wrapped in a factor-based approach. Read here to know what is called momentum investing and get details on the MF schemes that follow this strategy.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Free Covid boosters for all adults for 75 days from tomorrow
      Petrol and diesel prices to be reduced in Maharashtra from tomorrow
      Agniveer Navy recruitment 2022 for matric posts to begin
      Lakhimpur violence: Bail plea hearing of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra
      SpaceX to launch new mission to ISS for NASA

      Dalai Lama to visit Leh

      Close

    • Big Story

      Trade deficit rises to $26.1 billion in June as imports surge

    • Your Money

      Quantum AMC launches industry's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund

      Quantum Mutual Fund on July 14 announced the launch of the country's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund. The fund will invest in the units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF. The company's CEO Chirag Mehta said that Nifty ETF FoF is a more efficient structure than a Nifty 50 Index Fund. Read all the details here.

    • Automobile

      Hyundai launches first electric sedan Ioniq 6

      Hyundai Motor launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, on July 14. The South Korean automaker is betting the Ioniq 6 will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. Price, features, specifications all the details that you wanted to know here.

    • Monkeypox scare

      First case in India reported from Kerala

      The Union Health Ministry, on July 14, asked states to step up surveillance on monkeypox disease which has raised alarm worldwide over the past several weeks. The development comes on a day a suspected case of the disease was detected in Kerala, according to authorities. Read here to know more.

    • Tail Piece

      Why Bill Gates wants to leave the richest list

      Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced that he will donate $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The billionaire philanthropist aims to increase its annual spending to $9 billion per year by 2026, up from $6 billion in pre-coronavirus times. He said he hoped for other people with “great wealth and privilege” to step up in the moment too. “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” he wrote in his blog. More details here.

