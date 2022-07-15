Tail Piece

Why Bill Gates wants to leave the richest list

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced that he will donate $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The billionaire philanthropist aims to increase its annual spending to $9 billion per year by 2026, up from $6 billion in pre-coronavirus times. He said he hoped for other people with “great wealth and privilege” to step up in the moment too. “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” he wrote in his blog. More details here.