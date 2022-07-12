English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 12, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      A mixed bag of Q1 earnings awaits investors

      April-June will be the first normalised quarter after the pandemic with no major disruptions due to Covid-19. However, the fallout of the Russian-Ukraine war on commodity prices will be reflected in the balance sheets of Indian companies. The first-quarter earnings of companies is expected to be a glass that is half full but also half empty. Read here to know more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for June to be released
      Edelweiss MF to launch Focused Equity Fund
      GOMs to discuss GST levy on casinos, online gaming
      Shiv Sena rebels to respond to SC over disqualification notice for defection
      Udaipur tailor murder: NIA custody of 6 arrested accused ends
      PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna
      NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Telangana
      Nothing Phone (1) launch
      Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch
      2022 Audi A8 L India launch
      Tomorrow
      Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down
      Moosewala murder: 4 accused in remand till Wednesday
      Supermoon 2022: Biggest moon, known as Buck moon, to be visible

      Honor X40i new midrange phone launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      RBI sets up mechanism to settle trade transactions in rupees

      The RBI on July 11 said that it was putting in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees. The central bank’s move, which it said was to promote growth of global trade and to support increasing global interest in the rupee, comes amid increasing pressure on the Indian currency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      MFs that multiplied lumpsum money up to 66 times over 20 years

      Here are equity diversified funds that returned more than 20% of annualised return in the lump-sum amount made 20 years before. They multiplied their investors' wealth upto 66 times in the last 20 years. Get more details here.

    • Automobile

      Top 5 SUVs of June: Tata Motors continues to steal Hyundai’s thunder

      Tata Motors manages to take the top spot again with the Nexon selling 14,295 units in June, just 325 units more than the Hyundai Creta. The Tata Punch, too, marginally beats the Hyundai Venue in sales. Here are the five best-selling SUVs for June 2022.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 10T specifications leaked online: Features and more

      The specifications of OnePlus 10T were recently leaked online. Ahead of its arrival in India between July 25 and August 1, new details have surfaced online, which provides us with an idea about how the device will turn out to be.

    • Tail Piece

      Mother clings to car's bonnet as thief drives off with kids

      A video on social media of a car driving through the streets of New Mexico in the United States with a person clinging to its hood has emerged. Local media reported that it was a woman whose car was stolen, with her two children still inside. Details here.

    tags #Essential 7 #MC daily #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Mutual Funds #Q1 earnings #stock markets #SUVs

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.