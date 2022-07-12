Last Updated : July 12, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST
Market Buzz
A mixed bag of Q1 earnings awaits investors
April-June will be the first normalised quarter after the pandemic with no major disruptions due to Covid-19. However, the fallout of the Russian-Ukraine war on commodity prices will be reflected in the balance sheets of Indian companies. The first-quarter earnings of companies is expected to be a glass that is half full but also half empty. Read here to know more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Honor X40i new midrange phone launch
Big Story
RBI sets up mechanism to settle trade transactions in rupees
The RBI on July 11 said that it was putting in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees. The central bank’s move, which it said was to promote growth of global trade and to support increasing global interest in the rupee, comes amid increasing pressure on the Indian currency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read here to know more
Your Money
MFs that multiplied lumpsum money up to 66 times over 20 years
Here are equity diversified funds that returned more than 20% of annualised return in the lump-sum amount made 20 years before. They multiplied their investors' wealth upto 66 times in the last 20 years. Get more details here.
Automobile
Top 5 SUVs of June: Tata Motors continues to steal Hyundai’s thunder
Tata Motors manages to take the top spot again with the Nexon selling 14,295 units in June, just 325 units more than the Hyundai Creta. The Tata Punch, too, marginally beats the Hyundai Venue in sales. Here are the five best-selling SUVs for June 2022.
Tech Tattle
OnePlus 10T specifications leaked online: Features and more
The specifications of OnePlus 10T were recently leaked online. Ahead of its arrival in India between July 25 and August 1, new details have surfaced online, which provides us with an idea about how the device will turn out to be.
Tail Piece
Mother clings to car's bonnet as thief drives off with kids
A video on social media of a car driving through the streets of New Mexico in the United States with a person clinging to its hood has emerged. Local media reported that it was a woman whose car was stolen, with her two children still inside. Details here.
