Market Buzz Macro data, Q1 earnings, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts Trading activity in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by a host of macroeconomic data announcements, including inflation number for June, first quarter earnings from companies, global trends and foreign funds movement, analysts said. Other key factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude oil price will also guide market sentiments, they added. Read more here.

Big Story IndiGo's technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad, Delhi to protest low salaries A sizeable number of IndiGo’s aircraft maintenance technicians have gone on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest their low salaries, sources said on July 10. On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave. IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking to greener pastures. More details here.

Your Money Investor flow to equity mutual fund schemes drops 16.3% in June, shows AMFI data Equity MF schemes saw a 16.3% decline in net investor flows in June to Rs 15,497 crore as volatility in stock markets hammered market sentiment, according to monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Get more details here.

Automobile TVS Ronin Review: Surprisingly agile and very comfortable If you were expecting the new TVS Ronin to look anything like the rather cool concept bike that TVS showed at the Auto Expo a few years ago, prepare to be disappointed – this is not that machine. What it is is the brand’s entry into the retro, ‘lifestyle’ motorcycle segment that’s dominated by Royal Enfield and populated by the likes of Jawa, Yezdi and Honda. Let’s try and unravel all the threads here.

Tech Tattle Xiaomi 12 Lite launched The Xiaomi 12 Lite has officially been revealed globally. The launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite follows the arrival of the company’s flagship 12S series, which included the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra. A quick look at design, specs, top features, price, and everything else you want to know.