Market Buzz SEBI mulls changes in insider trading norms to include dealing in mutual fund units The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper on July 8, to include dealing in mutual fund units under the Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations. This essentially means that if a fund manager or any other senior fund house official knows of any price sensitive information that could impact any schemes’ net asset value (NAV), then they cannot sell the MF units. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Indian Army Agniveer recruitment to begin

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murumu to visit Kolkata to campaign for herself

Joint opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to visit J&K to mobilise support Tomorrow

NEET UG Admit Card 2022 likely to be released

CUET PG 2022: NTA extends registration deadline till tomorrow

Big Story Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot at election rally Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was the country's longest-serving head of state, died on July 8, hours after being shot at an election rally, hospital officials said. The gun bullets had "penetrated his heart", officials of the Nara Medical University hospital, where he was rushed to following the attack, were reported as saying by NHK World in a press briefing following Abe's demise. Read here to know more.

Your Money Want a loan or credit card? File your income tax return first Recently on April 21, 2022, the CBDT issued a circular, which added four new conditions related to business turnover, professional receipts, bank deposits and spending, which makes it mandatory to file ITR. These conditions notified by the CBDT are applicable for Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23 onwards. While it is mandatory to file ITR in certain cases, even if these conditions are not applicable to you, you may still file the ITR to your advantage. Read for more here.

Automobile Mahindra & Mahindra joins EV investment drive with a Rs 1,925 crore kitty The electric vehicle market, which recorded a spate of investments over the last few months, saw Mahindra and Mahindra announce the incorporation of an electric vehicle subsidiary ‘EVCo’ in collaboration with British International Invest Plc (BII). Find details here.

Tech Tattle OnePlus 10T launch timeline in India leaked The OnePlus 10T could arrive in India between July 25 and August 1, a recent report has said about the much-anticipated smartphone. The OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s AnTuTu score reached 1.13 million points, tipped to be the highest by the current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.