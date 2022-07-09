English
    Last Updated : July 09, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      SEBI mulls changes in insider trading norms to include dealing in mutual fund units

      The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper on July 8, to include dealing in mutual fund units under the Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations. This essentially means that if a fund manager or any other senior fund house official knows of any price sensitive information that could impact any schemes’ net asset value (NAV), then they cannot sell the MF units. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Indian Army Agniveer recruitment to begin
      NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murumu to visit Kolkata to campaign for herself
      Joint opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to visit J&K to mobilise support
      Tomorrow
      NEET UG Admit Card 2022 likely to be released

      CUET PG 2022: NTA extends registration deadline till tomorrow

      Close

    • Big Story

      Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot at election rally

      Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was the country's longest-serving head of state, died on July 8, hours after being shot at an election rally, hospital officials said. The gun bullets had "penetrated his heart", officials of the Nara Medical University hospital, where he was rushed to following the attack, were reported as saying by NHK World in a press briefing following Abe's demise. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      Want a loan or credit card? File your income tax return first

      Recently on April 21, 2022, the CBDT issued a circular, which added four new conditions related to business turnover, professional receipts, bank deposits and spending, which makes it mandatory to file ITR. These conditions notified by the CBDT are applicable for Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23 onwards. While it is mandatory to file ITR in certain cases, even if these conditions are not applicable to you, you may still file the ITR to your advantage. Read for more here.

    • Automobile

      Mahindra & Mahindra joins EV investment drive with a Rs 1,925 crore kitty

      The electric vehicle market, which recorded a spate of investments over the last few months, saw Mahindra and Mahindra announce the incorporation of an electric vehicle subsidiary ‘EVCo’ in collaboration with British International Invest Plc (BII). Find details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 10T launch timeline in India leaked

      The OnePlus 10T could arrive in India between July 25 and August 1, a recent report has said about the much-anticipated smartphone. The OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s AnTuTu score reached 1.13 million points, tipped to be the highest by the current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

    • Tail Piece

      Strangers in Mumbai helped a man skip work by lying on his behalf

      The famous Mumbai spirit went on full display recently when a bunch of strangers banded together to help a man skip work. It all started when an employee seeking a day off from work used the M-indicator app to request help from strangers. Details here.

