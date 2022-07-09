Your Money

Want a loan or credit card? File your income tax return first

Recently on April 21, 2022, the CBDT issued a circular, which added four new conditions related to business turnover, professional receipts, bank deposits and spending, which makes it mandatory to file ITR. These conditions notified by the CBDT are applicable for Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23 onwards. While it is mandatory to file ITR in certain cases, even if these conditions are not applicable to you, you may still file the ITR to your advantage. Read for more here.