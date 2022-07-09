Last Updated : July 09, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
SEBI mulls changes in insider trading norms to include dealing in mutual fund units
The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper on July 8, to include dealing in mutual fund units under the Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations. This essentially means that if a fund manager or any other senior fund house official knows of any price sensitive information that could impact any schemes’ net asset value (NAV), then they cannot sell the MF units. Read more here.
Take a look at these key eventsToday
CUET PG 2022: NTA extends registration deadline till tomorrow
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot at election rally
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was the country's longest-serving head of state, died on July 8, hours after being shot at an election rally, hospital officials said. The gun bullets had "penetrated his heart", officials of the Nara Medical University hospital, where he was rushed to following the attack, were reported as saying by NHK World in a press briefing following Abe's demise. Read here to know more.
Want a loan or credit card? File your income tax return first
Recently on April 21, 2022, the CBDT issued a circular, which added four new conditions related to business turnover, professional receipts, bank deposits and spending, which makes it mandatory to file ITR. These conditions notified by the CBDT are applicable for Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23 onwards. While it is mandatory to file ITR in certain cases, even if these conditions are not applicable to you, you may still file the ITR to your advantage. Read for more here.
Mahindra & Mahindra joins EV investment drive with a Rs 1,925 crore kitty
The electric vehicle market, which recorded a spate of investments over the last few months, saw Mahindra and Mahindra announce the incorporation of an electric vehicle subsidiary ‘EVCo’ in collaboration with British International Invest Plc (BII). Find details here.
OnePlus 10T launch timeline in India leaked
The OnePlus 10T could arrive in India between July 25 and August 1, a recent report has said about the much-anticipated smartphone. The OnePlus 10T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s AnTuTu score reached 1.13 million points, tipped to be the highest by the current flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.
Strangers in Mumbai helped a man skip work by lying on his behalf
The famous Mumbai spirit went on full display recently when a bunch of strangers banded together to help a man skip work. It all started when an employee seeking a day off from work used the M-indicator app to request help from strangers. Details here.
