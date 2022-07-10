English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 10, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market gains 3% in week on falling commodity prices, shrinking FIIs selling

      Indian stocks witnessed buying interest during the week ended July 8 supported by positive cues from global peers, declining FII selling, falling commodities and crude oil prices. However, depreciation in Indian rupee remained a concern for investors. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Eid al-Adha 2022 (Bakrid) in India
      PM to address Natural Farming Conclave
      NEET UG Admit Card 2022 likely to be released
      CUET PG 2022: NTA extends registration deadline till today
      Tomorrow
      Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case: Court hearing
      SC to pronounce order in contempt case against Vijay Mallya

      SC verdict on Abu Salem plea challenging life term

      Close

    • Big Story

      Adani to use 5G spectrum for all its private businesses, will not enter consumer mobility

      The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, announced on July 9 that it has entered the competition for telecom spectrum, but its intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Cashless health insurance may not work in case of emergency hospitalisations

      The two impediments here are getting a preauthorisation from the insurance company takes 6-24 hours, without which the cashless claim does not kick in, and the insurance desk at the hospital handling the claim is usually open for 12 hours and may remain closed on holidays. Read for more here.

    • Automobile

      India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door variant finally spied testing in Europe

      Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most awaited SUVs since the Gypsy was discontinued for public use. The 3-door vehicle is already on sale internationally, but proof of the 5-door version is finally here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple iPhone 14 series case design leaks

      Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models later this year in September or possibly October. The iPhone 13 series currently consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple is expected to ditch the mini version and go with a larger Plus model. The cases for the four iPhone 14 models were recently leaked. Check out here.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra labels Elon Musk 'ticketless traveller'

      Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the Musk-Twitter saga. Industrialist Anand Mahindra poked fun at the episode by coining a term -- "Twitter tease". "If Elon was travelling on an Indian train, the conductor would label him a “TT” Ticketless Traveler," the Mahindra Group chairperson said. Find more details here.

    tags #5G spectrum auction #Adani #Anand Mahindra #Elon Musk #Essential 7 #Health Insurance #iPhone 14 #Maruti Suzuki Jimny #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Twitter

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.