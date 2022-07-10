Last Updated : July 10, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Market gains 3% in week on falling commodity prices, shrinking FIIs selling
Indian stocks witnessed buying interest during the week ended July 8 supported by positive cues from global peers, declining FII selling, falling commodities and crude oil prices. However, depreciation in Indian rupee remained a concern for investors. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
SC verdict on Abu Salem plea challenging life term
Big Story
Adani to use 5G spectrum for all its private businesses, will not enter consumer mobility
The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, announced on July 9 that it has entered the competition for telecom spectrum, but its intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space. Read here to know more
Your Money
Cashless health insurance may not work in case of emergency hospitalisations
The two impediments here are getting a preauthorisation from the insurance company takes 6-24 hours, without which the cashless claim does not kick in, and the insurance desk at the hospital handling the claim is usually open for 12 hours and may remain closed on holidays. Read for more here.
Automobile
India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door variant finally spied testing in Europe
Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most awaited SUVs since the Gypsy was discontinued for public use. The 3-door vehicle is already on sale internationally, but proof of the 5-door version is finally here.
Tech Tattle
Apple iPhone 14 series case design leaks
Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models later this year in September or possibly October. The iPhone 13 series currently consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple is expected to ditch the mini version and go with a larger Plus model. The cases for the four iPhone 14 models were recently leaked. Check out here.
Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra labels Elon Musk 'ticketless traveller'
Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the Musk-Twitter saga. Industrialist Anand Mahindra poked fun at the episode by coining a term -- "Twitter tease". "If Elon was travelling on an Indian train, the conductor would label him a “TT” Ticketless Traveler," the Mahindra Group chairperson said. Find more details here.
