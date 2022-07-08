Market Buzz Nifty auto index at a record closing high as momentum continues A drop in the price of crude oil and a correction in metal prices has prompted stock market bulls to take over the automobile sector. The Nifty auto index closed above the 12,100 mark for the first time since its launch in 2011 and ended at a record closing high of 12,114.1 on July 7, rising 1.35 percent over the previous session. Technically, the index has been making higher highs and higher lows since hitting its nadir in March, gaining more than 31 percent during the period, much more than any sectoral index. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today First ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi

Supreme Court to hear Mohammad Zubair's bail plea

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon Tomorrow Indian Army Agniveer recruitment to begin

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murumu to visit Kolkata to campaign for herself

Joint opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to visit J&K to mobilise support

Big Story Vivo remitted almost 50% of turnover to China to avoid getting taxed in India The ED on July 7 said the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo "remitted" almost 50 percent of its turnover, which is Rs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here. The federal probe agency also said it has seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. and its 23 associated companies. Read here to know more.

Your Money How this fintech start-up wants to bring the rich man’s investment into smaller hands In June 2020, three individuals with varying backgrounds came together to launch a technology-backed investment platform called Grip. Their idea was straightforward: break down complex products that have so far been available only to the rich. And offer them to retail investors. The trio also wanted to offer products other than the traditional mutual funds, small-savings instruments, equity shares, non-convertible debentures and so on. Grip Invest aims to slice alternative investment products into smaller parts for retail investors. Read for more here.

IPO Talk Here are Asia’s biggest IPOs to watch for the second half It’s been a rather quiet first six months of the year for initial public offerings in Asia, as the region got swept up in the market rout caused by raging inflation and hawkish monetary policies. But with green shoots starting to sprout in some markets, there are some large deals on the horizon. Get the details here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India launch confirmed The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will arrive as the newest additions to the M series. The 5G version of Galaxy M13 will likely be the company’s most affordable 5G phone. Release date, price, specifications & all you need to know here.