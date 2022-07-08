Big Story

Vivo remitted almost 50% of turnover to China to avoid getting taxed in India

The ED on July 7 said the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo "remitted" almost 50 percent of its turnover, which is Rs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here. The federal probe agency also said it has seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. and its 23 associated companies. Read here to know more.