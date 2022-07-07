Market Buzz RBI announces steps to diversify sources of forex funding The measures from the central bank come amid heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the Indian rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar hitting fresh all-time lows nearly every other day. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: RSS meeting Rajasthan

G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet

PM Modi’s Varanasi visit

Vivo Y77 5G launch Tomorrow: Apple MacBook Air M2 pre-orders begin

TCS to kick-off earnings season

Traders’ protest against 5% GST on unregistered brands

Consultative Committee of Def Ministry to meet

Big Story Government asks companies to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 10 per litre Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More here

Coronavirus Gap between second vaccine dose and booster dose reduced The Covid-19 booster dose gap for adult beneficiaries in India has been lowered from the previously decided nine-month period to a six-month period by the Union Health Ministry. More here

Auto TVS Motor drives in new bike 'Ronin' priced at Rs 1.49 lakh TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. More here

Tech Tattle Google rolls out new Workspace features for solo businesses The first feature the company announced was the native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon. More here