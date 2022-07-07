 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jul 07, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Market Buzz
RBI announces steps to diversify sources of forex funding

The measures from the central bank come amid heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the Indian rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar hitting fresh all-time lows nearly every other day. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: RSS meeting Rajasthan
G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet
PM Modi’s Varanasi visit
Vivo Y77 5G launch Tomorrow: Apple MacBook Air M2 pre-orders begin
TCS to kick-off earnings season
Traders’ protest against 5% GST on unregistered brands
Consultative Committee of Def Ministry to meet

Big Story
Government asks companies to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 10 per litre

Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More here

Coronavirus
Gap between second vaccine dose and booster dose reduced

The Covid-19 booster dose gap for adult beneficiaries in India has been lowered from the previously decided nine-month period to a six-month period by the Union Health Ministry. More here

Auto
TVS Motor drives in new bike 'Ronin' priced at Rs 1.49 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. More here

Tech Tattle
Google rolls out new Workspace features for solo businesses

The first feature the company announced was the native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon. More here

Tailpiece
Penguins, otters reject cheaper food as inflation hits Japan aquarium

As part of a belt-tightening effort, the Hakone-en aquarium in central Japan's Kanagawa region has scrapped some of its traditional and more expensive horse mackerel in favour of cheaper mackerel. But the menu change has not been received with universal approval, with some penguins resolutely turning their beaks up when the mackerel is offered. More here

