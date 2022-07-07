The measures from the central bank come amid heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the Indian rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar hitting fresh all-time lows nearly every other day. More here
Today:
RSS meeting Rajasthan
G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet
PM Modi’s Varanasi visit
Vivo Y77 5G launch Tomorrow: Apple MacBook Air M2 pre-orders begin
TCS to kick-off earnings season
Traders’ protest against 5% GST on unregistered brands
Consultative Committee of Def Ministry to meet
Today:
RSS meeting Rajasthan
Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More here
Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More here
The Covid-19 booster dose gap for adult beneficiaries in India has been lowered from the previously decided nine-month period to a six-month period by the Union Health Ministry. More here
The Covid-19 booster dose gap for adult beneficiaries in India has been lowered from the previously decided nine-month period to a six-month period by the Union Health Ministry. More here
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. More here
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. More here
The first feature the company announced was the native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon. More here
The first feature the company announced was the native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon. More here
As part of a belt-tightening effort, the Hakone-en aquarium in central Japan's Kanagawa region has scrapped some of its traditional and more expensive horse mackerel in favour of cheaper mackerel. But the menu change has not been received with universal approval, with some penguins resolutely turning their beaks up when the mackerel is offered. More here
As part of a belt-tightening effort, the Hakone-en aquarium in central Japan's Kanagawa region has scrapped some of its traditional and more expensive horse mackerel in favour of cheaper mackerel. But the menu change has not been received with universal approval, with some penguins resolutely turning their beaks up when the mackerel is offered. More here