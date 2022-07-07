English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 07, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      RBI announces steps to diversify sources of forex funding

      The measures from the central bank come amid heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the Indian rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar hitting fresh all-time lows nearly every other day. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      RSS meeting Rajasthan
      G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet
      PM Modi’s Varanasi visit
      Vivo Y77 5G launch
      Tomorrow:
      Apple MacBook Air M2 pre-orders begin
      TCS to kick-off earnings season
      Traders’ protest against 5% GST on unregistered brands

      Consultative Committee of Def Ministry to meet

      Close

    • Big Story

      Government asks companies to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 10 per litre

      Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More here

    • Coronavirus

      Gap between second vaccine dose and booster dose reduced

      The Covid-19 booster dose gap for adult beneficiaries in India has been lowered from the previously decided nine-month period to a six-month period by the Union Health Ministry. More here

    • Auto

      TVS Motor drives in new bike 'Ronin' priced at Rs 1.49 lakh

      TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google rolls out new Workspace features for solo businesses

      The first feature the company announced was the native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Penguins, otters reject cheaper food as inflation hits Japan aquarium

      As part of a belt-tightening effort, the Hakone-en aquarium in central Japan's Kanagawa region has scrapped some of its traditional and more expensive horse mackerel in favour of cheaper mackerel. But the menu change has not been received with universal approval, with some penguins resolutely turning their beaks up when the mackerel is offered. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.