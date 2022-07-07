Last Updated : July 07, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
Market Buzz
RBI announces steps to diversify sources of forex funding
The measures from the central bank come amid heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the Indian rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar hitting fresh all-time lows nearly every other day. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Consultative Committee of Def Ministry to meet
Big Story
Government asks companies to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 10 per litre
Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More here
Coronavirus
Gap between second vaccine dose and booster dose reduced
The Covid-19 booster dose gap for adult beneficiaries in India has been lowered from the previously decided nine-month period to a six-month period by the Union Health Ministry. More here
Auto
TVS Motor drives in new bike 'Ronin' priced at Rs 1.49 lakh
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. More here
Tech Tattle
Google rolls out new Workspace features for solo businesses
The first feature the company announced was the native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon. More here
Tailpiece
Penguins, otters reject cheaper food as inflation hits Japan aquarium
As part of a belt-tightening effort, the Hakone-en aquarium in central Japan's Kanagawa region has scrapped some of its traditional and more expensive horse mackerel in favour of cheaper mackerel. But the menu change has not been received with universal approval, with some penguins resolutely turning their beaks up when the mackerel is offered. More here
