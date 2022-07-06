The Nifty had a good start on positive Asian cues but wiped out all the gains amid volatility in the last couple of hours of trade to end 24.50 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 15,810.90 on July 5. More here
Today:
TVS Ronin launch
Madhya Pradesh urban body polls
Andhra Premier League to begin
Chennai mandates mask wearing
BSE Odisha Board 10th results Tomorrow:
RSS meeting in Rajasthan
G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet
PM Modi’s Varanasi visit
Vivo Y77 5G launch
The West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted by 8 percent, or $8.67, to $99.76 per barrel. This was the first time since May 11 when it traded below the $100 mark. More here
Navi Mumbai-based Rita Chatterjee, 63, a housewife, was stumped to see a message from the I-T department pointing at some high-value transactions reported under her PAN. The message urged her to visit the compliance portal if she hadn’t yet filed her income-tax returns. More here
The OnePlus Nord 2T has now officially gone on sale in India. The sale began at noon on July 5 through OnePlus' official online store, Amazon and authorised offline retailers. The mid-range smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. More here
In Noida and Greater Noida, the aggregate demand for residential markets witnessed 19.3% QoQ growth, whereas supply declined 1.6% QoQ and average prices increased 3.1% QoQ. More here
Sebastien Bazin, Chief Executive of Europe's largest hotelier Accor, said they are running trial initiatives to recruit people who haven't previously worked in the industry. More here
