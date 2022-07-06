Market Buzz Nifty forms bearish candle, 15,900-16,000 crucial for uptrend The Nifty had a good start on positive Asian cues but wiped out all the gains amid volatility in the last couple of hours of trade to end 24.50 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 15,810.90 on July 5. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

TVS Ronin launch

Madhya Pradesh urban body polls

Andhra Premier League to begin

Chennai mandates mask wearing

BSE Odisha Board 10th results Tomorrow:

RSS meeting in Rajasthan

G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet

PM Modi’s Varanasi visit

Vivo Y77 5G launch

Big Story Oil slide continues amid recession fears, WTI crude falls below $100 The West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted by 8 percent, or $8.67, to $99.76 per barrel. This was the first time since May 11 when it traded below the $100 mark. More here

Your Money Couldn’t file belated ITR? You can now use the updated tax return facility Navi Mumbai-based Rita Chatterjee, 63, a housewife, was stumped to see a message from the I-T department pointing at some high-value transactions reported under her PAN. The message urged her to visit the compliance portal if she hadn’t yet filed her income-tax returns. More here

Tech Tattle OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India; Check price, offers The OnePlus Nord 2T has now officially gone on sale in India. The sale began at noon on July 5 through OnePlus' official online store, Amazon and authorised offline retailers. The mid-range smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. More here

Real Estate Demand for residential real estate up 17%: Report In Noida and Greater Noida, the aggregate demand for residential markets witnessed 19.3% QoQ growth, whereas supply declined 1.6% QoQ and average prices increased 3.1% QoQ. More here