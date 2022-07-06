Last Updated : July 06, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
Market Buzz
Nifty forms bearish candle, 15,900-16,000 crucial for uptrend
The Nifty had a good start on positive Asian cues but wiped out all the gains amid volatility in the last couple of hours of trade to end 24.50 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 15,810.90 on July 5. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Vivo Y77 5G launch
Big Story
Oil slide continues amid recession fears, WTI crude falls below $100
The West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted by 8 percent, or $8.67, to $99.76 per barrel. This was the first time since May 11 when it traded below the $100 mark. More here
Your Money
Couldn’t file belated ITR? You can now use the updated tax return facility
Navi Mumbai-based Rita Chatterjee, 63, a housewife, was stumped to see a message from the I-T department pointing at some high-value transactions reported under her PAN. The message urged her to visit the compliance portal if she hadn’t yet filed her income-tax returns. More here
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India; Check price, offers
The OnePlus Nord 2T has now officially gone on sale in India. The sale began at noon on July 5 through OnePlus' official online store, Amazon and authorised offline retailers. The mid-range smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. More here
Real Estate
Demand for residential real estate up 17%: Report
In Noida and Greater Noida, the aggregate demand for residential markets witnessed 19.3% QoQ growth, whereas supply declined 1.6% QoQ and average prices increased 3.1% QoQ. More here
Tailpiece
'No experience, no resume, no problem. You're hired!' say top hotels amid staff crunch
Sebastien Bazin, Chief Executive of Europe's largest hotelier Accor, said they are running trial initiatives to recruit people who haven't previously worked in the industry. More here
