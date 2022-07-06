English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 06, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nifty forms bearish candle, 15,900-16,000 crucial for uptrend

      The Nifty had a good start on positive Asian cues but wiped out all the gains amid volatility in the last couple of hours of trade to end 24.50 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 15,810.90 on July 5. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      TVS Ronin launch
      Madhya Pradesh urban body polls
      Andhra Premier League to begin
      Chennai mandates mask wearing
      BSE Odisha Board 10th results
      Tomorrow:
      RSS meeting in Rajasthan
      G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet
      PM Modi’s Varanasi visit

      Vivo Y77 5G launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Oil slide continues amid recession fears, WTI crude falls below $100

      The West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted by 8 percent, or $8.67, to $99.76 per barrel. This was the first time since May 11 when it traded below the $100 mark. More here

    • Your Money

      Couldn’t file belated ITR? You can now use the updated tax return facility

      Navi Mumbai-based Rita Chatterjee, 63, a housewife, was stumped to see a message from the I-T department pointing at some high-value transactions reported under her PAN. The message urged her to visit the compliance portal if she hadn’t yet filed her income-tax returns. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India; Check price, offers

      The OnePlus Nord 2T has now officially gone on sale in India. The sale began at noon on July 5 through OnePlus' official online store, Amazon and authorised offline retailers. The mid-range smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. More here

    • Real Estate

      Demand for residential real estate up 17%: Report

      In Noida and Greater Noida, the aggregate demand for residential markets witnessed 19.3% QoQ growth, whereas supply declined 1.6% QoQ and average prices increased 3.1% QoQ. More here

    • Tailpiece

      'No experience, no resume, no problem. You're hired!' say top hotels amid staff crunch

      Sebastien Bazin, Chief Executive of Europe's largest hotelier Accor, said they are running trial initiatives to recruit people who haven't previously worked in the industry. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.