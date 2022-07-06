Tech Tattle

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India; Check price, offers

The OnePlus Nord 2T has now officially gone on sale in India. The sale began at noon on July 5 through OnePlus' official online store, Amazon and authorised offline retailers. The mid-range smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. More here