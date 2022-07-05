Market Buzz Energy and other cyclical commodity-related stocks come off sharply Commodity companies may report lower earnings growth for the first quarter of April-June after prices declined sharply globally. Prices of metals—from copper to steel—are down 20-40 percent from their highs as fears of a recession in the US heighten. The Bloomberg commodity index fell almost 14 percent over the past three weeks. “Metal stocks have a high correlation to the consensus earnings trajectory,” analysts at Jefferies India wrote in a note. Investors have already taken note of the impact. Energy and other cyclical commodity-related stocks have come off sharply in the past few weeks after revisiting all-time highs in early May. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Punjab Board to announce class 10 result

Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch in India

Samsung to launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone

OnePlus Nord 2T sales begin

FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets to go on sale Tomorrow

TVS to launch new two-wheeler

Odisha 10th Result

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police remand till tomorrow

Big Story Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge by default The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on July 4 prohibited hotels and restaurants from adding a service charge by default or without the customer's consent to food bills and allowed consumers to report violations. Read here to know more.

Your Money This 20-year-old MF scheme still among the best ETFs to invest in Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES is an excellent choice for those who wish to avoid fund managers’ risk and invest in equity markets at a low cost. The fund is a part of MC30, Moneycontrol’s curated basket of mutual fund schemes you can invest in. Get details here.

IPO Talk 67 companies ready to launch IPOs but global factors play spoilsport Sixteen IPOs have been launched this year against 24 in the year-ago period. The Russia-Ukraine war and high oil prices are some of the reasons for a weakened market sentiment. And now, according to a report, 67 companies have received approval from the capital market regulator SEBI. Most experts believe some concerns, including inflation, may start easing in the second half of 2022. Overall, that could help improve the market sentiment and some of the companies might decide to launch IPOs during this period. Read more here.

Startup Tales How laid-off startup employees are coping Moneycontrol spoke to 15 people who were laid off in the past six months to understand their hopes and fears as they navigate the new normal. All the names of the laid-off employees have been changed in the story to protect their identities. Read here.