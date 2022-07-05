English
    Last Updated : July 05, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Energy and other cyclical commodity-related stocks come off sharply

      Commodity companies may report lower earnings growth for the first quarter of April-June after prices declined sharply globally. Prices of metals—from copper to steel—are down 20-40 percent from their highs as fears of a recession in the US heighten. The Bloomberg commodity index fell almost 14 percent over the past three weeks. “Metal stocks have a high correlation to the consensus earnings trajectory,” analysts at Jefferies India wrote in a note. Investors have already taken note of the impact. Energy and other cyclical commodity-related stocks have come off sharply in the past few weeks after revisiting all-time highs in early May. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Punjab Board to announce class 10 result
      Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch in India
      Samsung to launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone
      OnePlus Nord 2T sales begin
      FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets to go on sale
      Tomorrow
      TVS to launch new two-wheeler
      Odisha 10th Result

      Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police remand till tomorrow

      Close

    • Big Story

      Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge by default

      The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on July 4 prohibited hotels and restaurants from adding a service charge by default or without the customer's consent to food bills and allowed consumers to report violations. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      This 20-year-old MF scheme still among the best ETFs to invest in

      Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES is an excellent choice for those who wish to avoid fund managers’ risk and invest in equity markets at a low cost. The fund is a part of MC30, Moneycontrol’s curated basket of mutual fund schemes you can invest in. Get details here.

    • IPO Talk

      67 companies ready to launch IPOs but global factors play spoilsport

      Sixteen IPOs have been launched this year against 24 in the year-ago period. The Russia-Ukraine war and high oil prices are some of the reasons for a weakened market sentiment. And now, according to a report, 67 companies have received approval from the capital market regulator SEBI. Most experts believe some concerns, including inflation, may start easing in the second half of 2022. Overall, that could help improve the market sentiment and some of the companies might decide to launch IPOs during this period. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      How laid-off startup employees are coping

      Moneycontrol spoke to 15 people who were laid off in the past six months to understand their hopes and fears as they navigate the new normal. All the names of the laid-off employees have been changed in the story to protect their identities. Read here.

    • Tailpiece

      Kerala govt helps state resident become India's first transgender airline pilot

      The Kerala government has come to the aid of Adam Harry, a 20-year-old transgender resident of the state, who aspires to be an airline pilot. The state's social justice department has sanctioned an amount of Rs 23.34 lakh to bear his training cost. Read more here.

