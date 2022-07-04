TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were gainers. More here
Today:
US Independence Day
CBSE 10th result likely
Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test
Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session
Punjab CM to expand Cabinet Tomorrow:
Droupadi Murmu Tripura visit
IAF Agniveer registrations end
ASUS ROG Phone 6 India launch
FIFA World Cup 2022 ticket sales begin
Samsung launching new Galaxy M series
Punjab Board 10th results likely
Today:
IndiGo, which reportedly operates around 1,600 flights daily, was hit by the non-availability of crew members, resulting in the delayed departure of 900 flights. More here
IndiGo, which reportedly operates around 1,600 flights daily, was hit by the non-availability of crew members, resulting in the delayed departure of 900 flights. More here
Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidities. The third patient was an 88-year-old man. More here
Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidities. The third patient was an 88-year-old man. More here
It will soon reportedly be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online. More here
It will soon reportedly be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online. More here
The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. More here
The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. More here
Experts say that the weather in the Valley has become erratic due to climate change. Rainfall is either scanty or its distribution is irregular, affecting the critical stage of flowering. Shrinking glaciers across the Himalayas have also cut water flows to the foothills downstream. And warming temperatures have further depleted water from thirsty saffron fields. More here
Experts say that the weather in the Valley has become erratic due to climate change. Rainfall is either scanty or its distribution is irregular, affecting the critical stage of flowering. Shrinking glaciers across the Himalayas have also cut water flows to the foothills downstream. And warming temperatures have further depleted water from thirsty saffron fields. More here