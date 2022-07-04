Market Buzz Three of top 10 firms lose Rs 73,630 crore in m-cap last week TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were gainers. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

US Independence Day

CBSE 10th result likely

Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test

Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session

Punjab CM to expand Cabinet Tomorrow:

Droupadi Murmu Tripura visit

IAF Agniveer registrations end

ASUS ROG Phone 6 India launch

FIFA World Cup 2022 ticket sales begin

Samsung launching new Galaxy M series

Punjab Board 10th results likely

Big Story DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo after massive flight delays IndiGo, which reportedly operates around 1,600 flights daily, was hit by the non-availability of crew members, resulting in the delayed departure of 900 flights. More here

Coronavirus Check Mumbai reports 761 fresh cases, 3 deaths Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidities. The third patient was an 88-year-old man. More here

Tech Tattle WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status It will soon reportedly be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online. More here

Auto Tesla reports decline in deliveries, hurt by China shutdown The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. More here