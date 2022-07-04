Last Updated : July 04, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Three of top 10 firms lose Rs 73,630 crore in m-cap last week
TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were gainers. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Punjab Board 10th results likely
Big Story
DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo after massive flight delays
IndiGo, which reportedly operates around 1,600 flights daily, was hit by the non-availability of crew members, resulting in the delayed departure of 900 flights. More here
Coronavirus Check
Mumbai reports 761 fresh cases, 3 deaths
Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidities. The third patient was an 88-year-old man. More here
Tech Tattle
WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status
It will soon reportedly be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online. More here
Auto
Tesla reports decline in deliveries, hurt by China shutdown
The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. More here
Tailpiece
How rising temperatures, erratic rainfall has hit Kashmir's saffron industry
Experts say that the weather in the Valley has become erratic due to climate change. Rainfall is either scanty or its distribution is irregular, affecting the critical stage of flowering. Shrinking glaciers across the Himalayas have also cut water flows to the foothills downstream. And warming temperatures have further depleted water from thirsty saffron fields. More here
