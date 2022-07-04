English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 04, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Three of top 10 firms lose Rs 73,630 crore in m-cap last week

      TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel were gainers. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      US Independence Day
      CBSE 10th result likely
      Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test
      Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session
      Punjab CM to expand Cabinet
      Tomorrow:
      Droupadi Murmu Tripura visit
      IAF Agniveer registrations end
      ASUS ROG Phone 6 India launch
      FIFA World Cup 2022 ticket sales begin
      Samsung launching new Galaxy M series

      Punjab Board 10th results likely

      Close

    • Big Story

      DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo after massive flight delays

      IndiGo, which reportedly operates around 1,600 flights daily, was hit by the non-availability of crew members, resulting in the delayed departure of 900 flights. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Mumbai reports 761 fresh cases, 3 deaths

      Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin. Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two – a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – had co-morbidities. The third patient was an 88-year-old man. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

      It will soon reportedly be possible to control who sees your online status using two new options - Everyone and Same as Last Seen. Everyone is your default setting and as the name implies, everyone in your contact list will be able to see when you are online. More here

    • Auto

      Tesla reports decline in deliveries, hurt by China shutdown

      The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. More here

    • Tailpiece

      How rising temperatures, erratic rainfall has hit Kashmir's saffron industry

      Experts say that the weather in the Valley has become erratic due to climate change. Rainfall is either scanty or its distribution is irregular, affecting the critical stage of flowering. Shrinking glaciers across the Himalayas have also cut water flows to the foothills downstream. And warming temperatures have further depleted water from thirsty saffron fields. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Students & parents must check their financial preparedness while obtaining educations loans

    Simply Save | Students & parents must check their financial preparedness while obtaining educations loans

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.