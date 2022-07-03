Market Buzz 49 small-cap stocks rise 10-57% as market stays in consolidation mode In the month of June, Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent. While FIIs sold equities worth Rs 58,112.37 crore, DIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,599.23 crore during the month. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Special session of Maharashtra Assembly

PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad

Arvind Kejriwal begins Gujarat visit Tomorrow: US Independence Day

CBSE 10th result likely

Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test

Big Story Relatives living abroad can now send up to Rs 10 lakh to Indians The Union Home Ministry has amended certain rules related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) allowing Indians to receive up to Rs 10 lakh in a year from relatives staying abroad without informing the authorities. The earlier limit was Rs 1 lakh. More here

Coronavirus Check 678 new cases in Delhi; positivity rate at 3.98% Of the 9,498 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said. More here

Tech Tattle Instagram testing feature to turn video posts into reels A tweet from social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra said the people chosen for the test had started seeing a message that reads "video posts are now shared as Reels." More here

Auto Two-wheeler sales witness moderate growth in June Even as the chip supply constraints started to ease off for automakers, sales in the two-wheeler segment of India's automotive industry remained muted in June, both over the last year and on a sequential basis. More here