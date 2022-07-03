In the month of June, Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent. While FIIs sold equities worth Rs 58,112.37 crore, DIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,599.23 crore during the month. More here
Today:
Special session of Maharashtra Assembly
PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad
Arvind Kejriwal begins Gujarat visit Tomorrow: US Independence Day
CBSE 10th result likely
Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test
The Union Home Ministry has amended certain rules related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) allowing Indians to receive up to Rs 10 lakh in a year from relatives staying abroad without informing the authorities. The earlier limit was Rs 1 lakh. More here
Of the 9,498 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said. More here
A tweet from social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra said the people chosen for the test had started seeing a message that reads "video posts are now shared as Reels." More here
Even as the chip supply constraints started to ease off for automakers, sales in the two-wheeler segment of India's automotive industry remained muted in June, both over the last year and on a sequential basis. More here
Indian tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah on July 2 registered a world record, as he scored the highest amount of runs of an over in Test cricket during the team's bout against England at the Edgbaston stadium in the UK's Birmingham. More here
