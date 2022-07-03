English
    Last Updated : July 03, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      49 small-cap stocks rise 10-57% as market stays in consolidation mode

      In the month of June, Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent. While FIIs sold equities worth Rs 58,112.37 crore, DIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,599.23 crore during the month. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Special session of Maharashtra Assembly
      PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad
      Arvind Kejriwal begins Gujarat visit
      Tomorrow:
      US Independence Day
      CBSE 10th result likely

      Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test

      Close

    • Big Story

      Relatives living abroad can now send up to Rs 10 lakh to Indians

      The Union Home Ministry has amended certain rules related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) allowing Indians to receive up to Rs 10 lakh in a year from relatives staying abroad without informing the authorities. The earlier limit was Rs 1 lakh. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      678 new cases in Delhi; positivity rate at 3.98%

      Of the 9,498 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Instagram testing feature to turn video posts into reels

      A tweet from social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra said the people chosen for the test had started seeing a message that reads "video posts are now shared as Reels." More here

    • Auto

      Two-wheeler sales witness moderate growth in June

      Even as the chip supply constraints started to ease off for automakers, sales in the two-wheeler segment of India's automotive industry remained muted in June, both over the last year and on a sequential basis. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record, scores most runs of an over in Test cricket

      Indian tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah on July 2 registered a world record, as he scored the highest amount of runs of an over in Test cricket during the team's bout against England at the Edgbaston stadium in the UK's Birmingham. More here

