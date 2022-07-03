Last Updated : July 03, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
Market Buzz
49 small-cap stocks rise 10-57% as market stays in consolidation mode
In the month of June, Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent. While FIIs sold equities worth Rs 58,112.37 crore, DIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,599.23 crore during the month. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test
Big Story
Relatives living abroad can now send up to Rs 10 lakh to Indians
The Union Home Ministry has amended certain rules related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) allowing Indians to receive up to Rs 10 lakh in a year from relatives staying abroad without informing the authorities. The earlier limit was Rs 1 lakh. More here
Coronavirus Check
678 new cases in Delhi; positivity rate at 3.98%
Of the 9,498 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said. More here
Tech Tattle
Instagram testing feature to turn video posts into reels
A tweet from social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra said the people chosen for the test had started seeing a message that reads "video posts are now shared as Reels." More here
Auto
Two-wheeler sales witness moderate growth in June
Even as the chip supply constraints started to ease off for automakers, sales in the two-wheeler segment of India's automotive industry remained muted in June, both over the last year and on a sequential basis. More here
Tailpiece
Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record, scores most runs of an over in Test cricket
Indian tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah on July 2 registered a world record, as he scored the highest amount of runs of an over in Test cricket during the team's bout against England at the Edgbaston stadium in the UK's Birmingham. More here
