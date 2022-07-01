US stocks slipped on June 30 on concerns that a dogged pursuit by central banks to tame inflation would hamper global economic growth. Fears over slowing growth and surging prices have rippled through markets, with recession worries taking centre stage as monetary policymakers across the world look to aggressively raise borrowing costs. At 12:01 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 224.38 points, or 0.72%, at 30,804.93, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 22.26 points, or 0.58%, at 3,796.57 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 90.17 points, or 0.81%, at 11,087.72. Read here to know more.
Today
Mandatory tagging of bank and demat accounts
Delhi govt to shut down all units dealing in single use plastic items
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across two-wheelers
Tata Motors to increase commercial vehicle prices
A penalty of Rs 1,000 if PAN-Aadhaar linking is done on or after July 1
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in navy starts Tomorrow
TDS on cryptocurrencies
PM Modi to arrive in Hyderabad for the BJP national executive meeting
Today
From July 1, mutual fund investments cannot be initiated from a pool account. The money has to go from the investor’s bank account to the bank account of the mutual fund house, as mandated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). All transaction platforms backed by stock exchanges will implement this, which may see some teething troubles for investors as well as other stakeholders. Read here for details.
Maruti Suzuki India has rolled out the second-generation Brezza starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki has also dropped the Vitara moniker in the compact SUV’s next-generation version. It is working on a bigger and premium SUV under the Nexa range, meant to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Kia Seltos, and could christen that SUV Vitara in the future. Get more details here.
Dell recently launched new laptops in India in its Latitude and Precision series. Dell’s new line-up consists of 14 inch and 15 inch commercial laptops. Dell’s new range features more eco-friendly elements. Price and specification details here.
Big corporations around the world are engaged in efforts to build metaverse, and so is a 13-year-old boy from Egypt. Omar Wael from Egypt built a robot when he was nine. Wael also hopes his metaverse, named "The Other World", will help scientists conduct experiments in the virtual space. Read more here.
