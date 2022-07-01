Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Mandatory tagging of bank and demat accountsDelhi govt to shut down all units dealing in single use plastic itemsHero MotoCorp to increase prices across two-wheelersTata Motors to increase commercial vehicle pricesA penalty of Rs 1,000 if PAN-Aadhaar linking is done on or after July 1Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in navy startsTDS on cryptocurrencies

PM Modi to arrive in Hyderabad for the BJP national executive meeting