    Last Updated : July 01, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street slides on fears over slowing growth

      US stocks slipped on June 30 on concerns that a dogged pursuit by central banks to tame inflation would hamper global economic growth. Fears over slowing growth and surging prices have rippled through markets, with recession worries taking centre stage as monetary policymakers across the world look to aggressively raise borrowing costs. At 12:01 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 224.38 points, or 0.72%, at 30,804.93, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 22.26 points, or 0.58%, at 3,796.57 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 90.17 points, or 0.81%, at 11,087.72. Read here to know more.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Mandatory tagging of bank and demat accounts
      Delhi govt to shut down all units dealing in single use plastic items
      Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across two-wheelers
      Tata Motors to increase commercial vehicle prices
      A penalty of Rs 1,000 if PAN-Aadhaar linking is done on or after July 1
      Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in navy starts
      Tomorrow
      TDS on cryptocurrencies

      PM Modi to arrive in Hyderabad for the BJP national executive meeting

      

    • Big Story

      RBI Financial Stability Report: Indian economy on the mend but inflation concerns remain

      India’s economy remains on the path of recovery, but high inflationary pressures, external spillovers, and geopolitical risks warrant close monitoring, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report released on June 30. Read here.

    • Your Money

      New rules to invest in mutual funds from July 1

      From July 1, mutual fund investments cannot be initiated from a pool account. The money has to go from the investor’s bank account to the bank account of the mutual fund house, as mandated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). All transaction platforms backed by stock exchanges will implement this, which may see some teething troubles for investors as well as other stakeholders. Read here for details.

    • Automobile

      New-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched

      Maruti Suzuki India has rolled out the second-generation Brezza starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki has also dropped the Vitara moniker in the compact SUV’s next-generation version. It is working on a bigger and premium SUV under the Nexa range, meant to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Kia Seltos, and could christen that SUV Vitara in the future. Get more details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Dell Latitude and Precision commercial laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

      Dell recently launched new laptops in India in its Latitude and Precision series. Dell’s new line-up consists of 14 inch and 15 inch commercial laptops. Dell’s new range features more eco-friendly elements. Price and specification details here.

    • Tailpiece

      A 13-year-old boy is creating his own metaverse at home

      Big corporations around the world are engaged in efforts to build metaverse, and so is a 13-year-old boy from Egypt. Omar Wael from Egypt built a robot when he was nine. Wael also hopes his metaverse, named "The Other World", will help scientists conduct experiments in the virtual space. Read more here.

    Simply Save | Students & parents must check their financial preparedness while obtaining educations loans

