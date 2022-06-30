Market Buzz Buybacks likely to slow down as market uncertainty continues Manufacturers are likely to conserve cash instead of spending money on share buybacks as input costs keep rising, putting pressure on their profit margins amid market uncertainty, analysts said. So far in this financial year, as many as 16 companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd have announced Rs 6,227 crore of share buybacks. Bajaj Auto’s Rs 2,500 crore buyback will mean extinguishing 2.16% of equity at the peak price of Rs 4,600, which will augment its return ratio by 100-200 basis points. Read here for more.

Big Story GST council gives GoM three months to decide on rate rationalisation The GST council has accepted the recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM) on correcting the so-called inverted duty structure and pruning the list of exemptions, while giving the panel three more months to decide on rate rationalisation measures, officials said on June 29. Read here for more details.

Your Money All about preparing for the great Indian foreign education dream From selecting a suitable destination and university to funding your overseas studies through investments, scholarships and education loans, Moneycontrol’s one-stop guide has all bases covered. Read here.

Startup layoffs Exclusive: Over 2,500 employees laid off across Byju’s, Whitehat Junior and Toppr All's not well for the world's most-valued edtech company. Byju's, currently valued at $22 billion, has laid off over 2,500 employees across its group companies as the Byju Raveendran-led unicorn is looking to aggressively cut costs with demand for edtech services moderating after two consecutive years of hypergrowth. Byju's has laid off full-time and contractual employees from Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and its core team across sales and marketing, operations, content and design teams, sources told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more

Tech Tattle 15 years after iPhone launch, a statistical look at the world’s best-selling smartphone through charts Fifteen years after the first iPhone launched on 29 June 2007, the device remains Apple’s crown jewel. Here are some interesting numbers on the iPhone.