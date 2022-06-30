English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 30, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Buybacks likely to slow down as market uncertainty continues

      Manufacturers are likely to conserve cash instead of spending money on share buybacks as input costs keep rising, putting pressure on their profit margins amid market uncertainty, analysts said. So far in this financial year, as many as 16 companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd have announced Rs 6,227 crore of share buybacks. Bajaj Auto’s Rs 2,500 crore buyback will mean extinguishing 2.16% of equity at the peak price of Rs 4,600, which will augment its return ratio by 100-200 basis points. Read here for more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PAN-Aadhaar linking: Penalty of Rs 500 till today
      ISRO's PSLV-C53 to launch 3 Singapore satellites
      Single-use plastic to be phased out: Pollution Control Board
      Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch in 10 variants
      Tomorrow
      New TDS rule to affect doctors, social media influencers
      TDS on cryptocurrencies
      Mandatory tagging of bank and demat accounts
      Delhi government to shut down all units dealing in single-use plastic items
      Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across two-wheelers
      Tata Motors to increase commercial vehicle prices
      A penalty of Rs 1,000 if PAN-Aadhaar linking is done on or after July 1

      Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in navy starts

    • Big Story

      GST council gives GoM three months to decide on rate rationalisation

      The GST council has accepted the recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM) on correcting the so-called inverted duty structure and pruning the list of exemptions, while giving the panel three more months to decide on rate rationalisation measures, officials said on June 29. Read here for more details.

    • Your Money

      All about preparing for the great Indian foreign education dream

      From selecting a suitable destination and university to funding your overseas studies through investments, scholarships and education loans, Moneycontrol’s one-stop guide has all bases covered. Read here.

    • Startup layoffs

      Exclusive: Over 2,500 employees laid off across Byju’s, Whitehat Junior and Toppr

      All's not well for the world's most-valued edtech company. Byju's, currently valued at $22 billion, has laid off over 2,500 employees across its group companies as the Byju Raveendran-led unicorn is looking to aggressively cut costs with demand for edtech services moderating after two consecutive years of hypergrowth. Byju's has laid off full-time and contractual employees from Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and its core team across sales and marketing, operations, content and design teams, sources told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more

    • Tech Tattle

      15 years after iPhone launch, a statistical look at the world’s best-selling smartphone through charts

      Fifteen years after the first iPhone launched on 29 June 2007, the device remains Apple’s crown jewel. Here are some interesting numbers on the iPhone.

    • Tailpiece

      Dog searches for family lost in Afghanistan earthquake

      A heartbreaking photograph shows a dog looking for his family at the site of his destroyed home in Afghanistan. The dog reportedly kept returning to the site in search of his family members, who were all killed in the earthquake that struck parts of the country last week. Read more here.

    The Evolution and Future of India's Digital Payments Industry

