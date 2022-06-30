Last Updated : June 30, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Buybacks likely to slow down as market uncertainty continues
Manufacturers are likely to conserve cash instead of spending money on share buybacks as input costs keep rising, putting pressure on their profit margins amid market uncertainty, analysts said. So far in this financial year, as many as 16 companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd have announced Rs 6,227 crore of share buybacks. Bajaj Auto’s Rs 2,500 crore buyback will mean extinguishing 2.16% of equity at the peak price of Rs 4,600, which will augment its return ratio by 100-200 basis points. Read here for more.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in navy starts
Big Story
GST council gives GoM three months to decide on rate rationalisation
The GST council has accepted the recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM) on correcting the so-called inverted duty structure and pruning the list of exemptions, while giving the panel three more months to decide on rate rationalisation measures, officials said on June 29. Read here for more details.
Your Money
All about preparing for the great Indian foreign education dream
From selecting a suitable destination and university to funding your overseas studies through investments, scholarships and education loans, Moneycontrol’s one-stop guide has all bases covered. Read here.
Startup layoffs
Exclusive: Over 2,500 employees laid off across Byju’s, Whitehat Junior and Toppr
All's not well for the world's most-valued edtech company. Byju's, currently valued at $22 billion, has laid off over 2,500 employees across its group companies as the Byju Raveendran-led unicorn is looking to aggressively cut costs with demand for edtech services moderating after two consecutive years of hypergrowth. Byju's has laid off full-time and contractual employees from Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and its core team across sales and marketing, operations, content and design teams, sources told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more
Tech Tattle
15 years after iPhone launch, a statistical look at the world’s best-selling smartphone through charts
Fifteen years after the first iPhone launched on 29 June 2007, the device remains Apple’s crown jewel. Here are some interesting numbers on the iPhone.
Tailpiece
Dog searches for family lost in Afghanistan earthquake
A heartbreaking photograph shows a dog looking for his family at the site of his destroyed home in Afghanistan. The dog reportedly kept returning to the site in search of his family members, who were all killed in the earthquake that struck parts of the country last week. Read more here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.