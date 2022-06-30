Market Buzz

Buybacks likely to slow down as market uncertainty continues

Manufacturers are likely to conserve cash instead of spending money on share buybacks as input costs keep rising, putting pressure on their profit margins amid market uncertainty, analysts said. So far in this financial year, as many as 16 companies including Bajaj Auto Ltd have announced Rs 6,227 crore of share buybacks. Bajaj Auto’s Rs 2,500 crore buyback will mean extinguishing 2.16% of equity at the peak price of Rs 4,600, which will augment its return ratio by 100-200 basis points. Read here for more.