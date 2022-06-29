Market Buzz Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid volatility Indian shares ended flat after a highly volatile session on June 28, with the 30-pack Sensex closing 16.17 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 53,177.45 and the Nifty was up 18.20 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,850.20. The market started on a weak note on negative global cues but made some headway mid-session to end flat helped by buying in auto, metal and oil and gas stocks. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Presidential Poll: Last Date for nomination

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Sale on Flipkart

Amarnath yatra to start Tomorrow ISRO's PSLV-C53 to launch 3 Singapore satellites on June 30

Single-use plastic to be phased out by tomorrow: Pollution Control Board

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch in 10 variants

Big Story GST Council accepts interim report of GoM on rate rationalisation, sources say India’s GST Council has accepted the interim report by a group of ministers (GoM) that was formed to look into the rationalisation of rates under the indirect tax system, sources said on June 28. All the recommendations of the GoM were accepted, they said. The GST Council met today in Chandigarh and the meeting will conclude tomorrow. Read here for more details.

Midcap stocks that machines pick: The ones that quant-based mutual funds go after

The fund manager of quant based scheme identifies stocks using the computer-based algorithm that utilises various macro, fundamental and technical factors including volume, volatility, liquidity, value, momentum and alpha. Mutual fund schemes that are following quant based models are at their best on eliminating the human intervention and following a rule based approach while picking stocks. Read here for more.

Edtech startup lay offs Byju’s-owned WhiteHat Jr lays off 280-300 employees WhiteHat Jr, owned by Byju's, has laid off 280-300 employees, after over 800 employees tendered in their resignations in May, according to sources in the know. This comes at the back of mass layoffs, restructuring, and shutdowns in the edtech sector. Get more details here.

Tech Tattle Acer Aspire 7 with 12th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GPU launched in India The Acer Aspire 7 has officially been unveiled in India. The Aspire 7 arrives with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and an entry-level Nvidia GPU. The Acer Aspire 7 features a starting price of Rs 62,990 in India. It is offered in a sole Charcoal Black colour. Read here to know about its specifications.