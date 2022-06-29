Your Money

Midcap stocks that machines pick: The ones that quant-based mutual funds go after

The fund manager of quant based scheme identifies stocks using the computer-based algorithm that utilises various macro, fundamental and technical factors including volume, volatility, liquidity, value, momentum and alpha. Mutual fund schemes that are following quant based models are at their best on eliminating the human intervention and following a rule based approach while picking stocks. Read here for more.