    Last Updated : June 29, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid volatility

      Indian shares ended flat after a highly volatile session on June 28, with the 30-pack Sensex closing 16.17 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 53,177.45 and the Nifty was up 18.20 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,850.20. The market started on a weak note on negative global cues but made some headway mid-session to end flat helped by buying in auto, metal and oil and gas stocks. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Presidential Poll: Last Date for nomination
      Samsung Galaxy F13 First Sale on Flipkart
      Amarnath yatra to start
      Tomorrow
      ISRO's PSLV-C53 to launch 3 Singapore satellites on June 30
      Single-use plastic to be phased out by tomorrow: Pollution Control Board

      Maruti Suzuki Brezza to launch in 10 variants

      Close

    • Big Story

      GST Council accepts interim report of GoM on rate rationalisation, sources say

      India’s GST Council has accepted the interim report by a group of ministers (GoM) that was formed to look into the rationalisation of rates under the indirect tax system, sources said on June 28. All the recommendations of the GoM were accepted, they said. The GST Council met today in Chandigarh and the meeting will conclude tomorrow. Read here for more details.

    • Your Money

      Midcap stocks that machines pick: The ones that quant-based mutual funds go after

      Your Money
      Midcap stocks that machines pick: The ones that quant-based mutual funds go after

      The fund manager of quant based scheme identifies stocks using the computer-based algorithm that utilises various macro, fundamental and technical factors including volume, volatility, liquidity, value, momentum and alpha. Mutual fund schemes that are following quant based models are at their best on eliminating the human intervention and following a rule based approach while picking stocks. Read here for more.

    • Edtech startup lay offs

      Byju’s-owned WhiteHat Jr lays off 280-300 employees

      WhiteHat Jr, owned by Byju's, has laid off 280-300 employees, after over 800 employees tendered in their resignations in May, according to sources in the know. This comes at the back of mass layoffs, restructuring, and shutdowns in the edtech sector. Get more details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Acer Aspire 7 with 12th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GPU launched in India

      The Acer Aspire 7 has officially been unveiled in India. The Aspire 7 arrives with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and an entry-level Nvidia GPU. The Acer Aspire 7 features a starting price of Rs 62,990 in India. It is offered in a sole Charcoal Black colour. Read here to know about its specifications.

    • Tailpiece

      Outrage over video of Sbarro employee asking homeless children to leave restaurant

      A video of a pizza chain employee asking a group of homeless children to leave the restaurant has sparked outrage on social media. The undated video shows a Sbarro employee directing the children towards the door, apparently because they were sitting at the restaurant without ordering anything. Read more here.

