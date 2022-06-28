Indian equity benchmarks continued their upmove for the third consecutive session on June 27, making a strong start to the week on positive global cues, a fall in oil prices, and buying in IT and metal stocks. At close, the 30-share Sensex was up 433.3 points, or 0.82 percent, at 53,161.28, while the broad-based Nifty gained 132.8 points, or 0.85 percents, to 15,832.05, their best showing in more than two weeks. Read here to know more.
Today
GST council to meet in Srinagar
PM Modi to visit UAE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend NATO summit in Madrid
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in Patra Chawl land scam case
Telangana Intermediate first year, second year exam results 2022 to be declared
Malaysia Open 2022 Badminton championship to start in Kuala Lumpur Tomorrow
Presidential Poll: Last Date for nomination
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Sale on Flipkart
Amarnath yatra to start
Today
The central board of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet on July 8, and may reach consensus on separate PF scheme for gig workers and explore framing a universal pension scheme for all those who have not yet been covered by the retirement fund. Read here to know more
Recent developments have affected different sectors and different segments of the stock markets. Here, we look at how different categories of equity mutual funds -- sector-oriented, theme-based and market-cap based -- have been affected during this market correction. Read here for more.
B2B e-commerce unicorn Udaan has laid off around 180 employees, which is approximately 4-5 percent of the workforce, according to sources close to the developments. The company had an employee strength of around 4,000 before the layoffs. Read more here.
According to reports from around the web, Meta appears to have seized support for the Facebook Watch app on Apple TV. Apple's tvOS doesn't have an included browser, so your only recourse is to either use AirPlay with another Apple device or just if you have a normal smart TV at home, the Facebook Watch app will still work on that. Read here for more details.
A fourth-year student of computer science of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has bagged a job with Facebook in London with an annual package of Rs 1.8 crore. Mondal had also received offers from Google and Amazon, but he picked Facebook because it paid better. Read more here.
