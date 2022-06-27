Market Buzz 'Global trends, crude oil, FII movement key drivers for stocks this week' Stock markets will be driven by global trends, crude oil movement and foreign institutional investments this week, analysts said, adding that benchmark indices may also face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Tamil Nadu Class XI results

10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins

Assam Class 12 results

Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme Tomorrow: PM Modi’s UAE visit

Repolling in Gwalior district

GST Council decision on crypto-asset tax likely New CJ of Telangana HC to be sworn in

Big Story India leading way of innovation, one unicorn mushrooming every 10 days: PM Modi India is leading the "way of innovation", with one unicorn emerging in the country at every 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 26 in Germany's Munich, where he addressed members of the Indian community. More here

Coronavirus Check Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 5th test vs England The Test match is scheduled to begin from July 1 in Birmingham and if Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either pacer Jasprit Bumrah or wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could be asked to lead the team. More here

Tech Tattle Board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 successfully funded on Kickstarter CMON, a creator of tabletop games, has collaborated with CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, for a tabletop version of the Cyberpunk universe. The video game itself is based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk line of role-playing board games, and now we have another board game based on the universe set-up within the game. More here

Auto Kia fares poorly in global crash safety rating Kia Carens and Seltos score 3-star Global NCAP rating; South Korean carmaker joins other foreign automobile companies whose products for India score poor safety ratings. Global NCAP says it’s "a cause for concern". More here