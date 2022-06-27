 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Jun 27, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
'Global trends, crude oil, FII movement key drivers for stocks this week'

Stock markets will be driven by global trends, crude oil movement and foreign institutional investments this week, analysts said, adding that benchmark indices may also face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Tamil Nadu Class XI results
10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins
Assam Class 12 results
Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme Tomorrow: PM Modi’s UAE visit
Repolling in Gwalior district
GST Council decision on crypto-asset tax likely

New CJ of Telangana HC to be sworn in

Big Story
India leading way of innovation, one unicorn mushrooming every 10 days: PM Modi

India is leading the "way of innovation", with one unicorn emerging in the country at every 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 26 in Germany's Munich, where he addressed members of the Indian community. More here

Coronavirus Check
Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 5th test vs England

The Test match is scheduled to begin from July 1 in Birmingham and if Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either pacer Jasprit Bumrah or wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could be asked to lead the team. More here

Tech Tattle
Board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 successfully funded on Kickstarter

CMON, a creator of tabletop games, has collaborated with CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, for a tabletop version of the Cyberpunk universe. The video game itself is based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk line of role-playing board games, and now we have another board game based on the universe set-up within the game. More here

Auto
Kia fares poorly in global crash safety rating

Kia Carens and Seltos score 3-star Global NCAP rating; South Korean carmaker joins other foreign automobile companies whose products for India score poor safety ratings. Global NCAP says it’s "a cause for concern". More here

Tailpiece
Dead Roaches That Ate Moon Dust Went Up for Auction

A few German cockroaches that had been fed the lunar diet ended up in the laboratory of Marion Brooks, an entomologist at the University of Minnesota. She found no evidence that the moon dust was toxic to the cockroaches, according to an article in The Star Tribune of Minneapolis from Oct. 6, 1969. More here

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.