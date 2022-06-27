Stock markets will be driven by global trends, crude oil movement and foreign institutional investments this week, analysts said, adding that benchmark indices may also face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. More here
Today:
Tamil Nadu Class XI results
New CJ of Telangana HC to be sworn in
10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins
Assam Class 12 results
Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme Tomorrow: PM Modi’s UAE visit
Repolling in Gwalior district
GST Council decision on crypto-asset tax likely
India is leading the "way of innovation", with one unicorn emerging in the country at every 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 26 in Germany's Munich, where he addressed members of the Indian community. More here
The Test match is scheduled to begin from July 1 in Birmingham and if Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either pacer Jasprit Bumrah or wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could be asked to lead the team. More here
CMON, a creator of tabletop games, has collaborated with CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, for a tabletop version of the Cyberpunk universe. The video game itself is based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk line of role-playing board games, and now we have another board game based on the universe set-up within the game. More here
Kia Carens and Seltos score 3-star Global NCAP rating; South Korean carmaker joins other foreign automobile companies whose products for India score poor safety ratings. Global NCAP says it’s "a cause for concern". More here
A few German cockroaches that had been fed the lunar diet ended up in the laboratory of Marion Brooks, an entomologist at the University of Minnesota. She found no evidence that the moon dust was toxic to the cockroaches, according to an article in The Star Tribune of Minneapolis from Oct. 6, 1969. More here
