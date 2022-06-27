Last Updated : June 27, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
'Global trends, crude oil, FII movement key drivers for stocks this week'
Stock markets will be driven by global trends, crude oil movement and foreign institutional investments this week, analysts said, adding that benchmark indices may also face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
GST Council decision on crypto-asset tax likely
Big Story
India leading way of innovation, one unicorn mushrooming every 10 days: PM Modi
Coronavirus Check
Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 5th test vs England
The Test match is scheduled to begin from July 1 in Birmingham and if Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either pacer Jasprit Bumrah or wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could be asked to lead the team. More here
Tech Tattle
Board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 successfully funded on Kickstarter
CMON, a creator of tabletop games, has collaborated with CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, for a tabletop version of the Cyberpunk universe. The video game itself is based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk line of role-playing board games, and now we have another board game based on the universe set-up within the game. More here
Auto
Kia fares poorly in global crash safety rating
Kia Carens and Seltos score 3-star Global NCAP rating; South Korean carmaker joins other foreign automobile companies whose products for India score poor safety ratings. Global NCAP says it’s "a cause for concern". More here
Tailpiece
Dead Roaches That Ate Moon Dust Went Up for Auction
A few German cockroaches that had been fed the lunar diet ended up in the laboratory of Marion Brooks, an entomologist at the University of Minnesota. She found no evidence that the moon dust was toxic to the cockroaches, according to an article in The Star Tribune of Minneapolis from Oct. 6, 1969. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.