    Last Updated : June 27, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      'Global trends, crude oil, FII movement key drivers for stocks this week'

      Stock markets will be driven by global trends, crude oil movement and foreign institutional investments this week, analysts said, adding that benchmark indices may also face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Tamil Nadu Class XI results
      10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins
      Assam Class 12 results
      Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi’s UAE visit
      Repolling in Gwalior district

      GST Council decision on crypto-asset tax likely

      Close

    • Big Story

      India leading way of innovation, one unicorn mushrooming every 10 days: PM Modi

    • Coronavirus Check

      Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 5th test vs England

      The Test match is scheduled to begin from July 1 in Birmingham and if Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either pacer Jasprit Bumrah or wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could be asked to lead the team. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 successfully funded on Kickstarter

      CMON, a creator of tabletop games, has collaborated with CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, for a tabletop version of the Cyberpunk universe. The video game itself is based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk line of role-playing board games, and now we have another board game based on the universe set-up within the game. More here

    • Auto

      Kia fares poorly in global crash safety rating

      Kia Carens and Seltos score 3-star Global NCAP rating; South Korean carmaker joins other foreign automobile companies whose products for India score poor safety ratings. Global NCAP says it’s "a cause for concern". More here

    • Tailpiece

      Dead Roaches That Ate Moon Dust Went Up for Auction

      A few German cockroaches that had been fed the lunar diet ended up in the laboratory of Marion Brooks, an entomologist at the University of Minnesota. She found no evidence that the moon dust was toxic to the cockroaches, according to an article in The Star Tribune of Minneapolis from Oct. 6, 1969. More here

    Must Listen

    The Evolution and Future of India's Digital Payments Industry

