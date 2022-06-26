Market Buzz Market rebounds from 2-week losing streak The market bounced back and broke a two-week losing momentum in a highly volatile week ended June 24 one the back of positive global markets, softening of crude prices, positive commentary on inflation from the Reserve Bank and a progressing monsoon. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: International Day against drug abuse

Delhi bypoll vote counting

Western Rail jumbo block in Mumbai

Gujarat CM to inaugurate dinosaur museum Tomorrow: Tamil Nadu Class XI results

10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins

Assam Class 12 results

Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme

Big Story Govt notifies GST compensation cess extension until March 2026 The imposition of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already been extended until March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years. More here

Coronavirus Check Maharashtra: 23 new cases of sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 detected As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4. More here

Tech Tattle Twitter rolls out closed caption toggle on iOS, Android Twitter has announced that it will be rolling out the closed caption toggle for iOS and Android after testing it with a limited set of users on iOS and Android. The CC toggle button will appear on the top right corner on supported videos. You can tap the button to turn captions on or off. More here

Auto Ola shuts down used car business Ola Cars Ola has decided to close down its used car business Ola Cars, less than a year after it was launched. The shared mobility major has also decided to shut down Ola Dash, its quick commerce segment. More here