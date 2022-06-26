 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Jun 26, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Market rebounds from 2-week losing streak

The market bounced back and broke a two-week losing momentum in a highly volatile week ended June 24 one the back of positive global markets, softening of crude prices, positive commentary on inflation from the Reserve Bank and a progressing monsoon. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: International Day against drug abuse
Delhi bypoll vote counting
Western Rail jumbo block in Mumbai
Gujarat CM to inaugurate dinosaur museum Tomorrow: Tamil Nadu Class XI results
10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins
Assam Class 12 results
Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme

Big Story
Govt notifies GST compensation cess extension until March 2026

The imposition of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already been extended until March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years. More here

Coronavirus Check
Maharashtra: 23 new cases of sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 detected

As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4. More here

Tech Tattle
Twitter rolls out closed caption toggle on iOS, Android

Twitter has announced that it will be rolling out the closed caption toggle for iOS and Android after testing it with a limited set of users on iOS and Android. The CC toggle button will appear on the top right corner on supported videos. You can tap the button to turn captions on or off. More here

Auto
Ola shuts down used car business Ola Cars

Ola has decided to close down its used car business Ola Cars, less than a year after it was launched. The shared mobility major has also decided to shut down Ola Dash, its quick commerce segment. More here

Tailpiece
When audiences went to watch 'Deewana' for Rishi Kapoor and fell in love with Shah Rukh

'Deewana' wasn't Shah Rukh Khan's launch vehicle. And it released around the same time as other must-watch films like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' and 'Khiladi'. Yet SRK made an impression. More here

