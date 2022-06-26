Last Updated : June 26, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Market rebounds from 2-week losing streak
The market bounced back and broke a two-week losing momentum in a highly volatile week ended June 24 one the back of positive global markets, softening of crude prices, positive commentary on inflation from the Reserve Bank and a progressing monsoon. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme
Big Story
Govt notifies GST compensation cess extension until March 2026
The imposition of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already been extended until March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years. More here
Coronavirus Check
Maharashtra: 23 new cases of sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 detected
As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4. More here
Tech Tattle
Twitter rolls out closed caption toggle on iOS, Android
Twitter has announced that it will be rolling out the closed caption toggle for iOS and Android after testing it with a limited set of users on iOS and Android. The CC toggle button will appear on the top right corner on supported videos. You can tap the button to turn captions on or off. More here
Auto
Ola shuts down used car business Ola Cars
Ola has decided to close down its used car business Ola Cars, less than a year after it was launched. The shared mobility major has also decided to shut down Ola Dash, its quick commerce segment. More here
Tailpiece
When audiences went to watch 'Deewana' for Rishi Kapoor and fell in love with Shah Rukh
'Deewana' wasn't Shah Rukh Khan's launch vehicle. And it released around the same time as other must-watch films like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' and 'Khiladi'. Yet SRK made an impression. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.