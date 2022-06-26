English
    Last Updated : June 26, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Market rebounds from 2-week losing streak

      The market bounced back and broke a two-week losing momentum in a highly volatile week ended June 24 one the back of positive global markets, softening of crude prices, positive commentary on inflation from the Reserve Bank and a progressing monsoon. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      International Day against drug abuse
      Delhi bypoll vote counting
      Western Rail jumbo block in Mumbai
      Gujarat CM to inaugurate dinosaur museum
      Tomorrow:
      Tamil Nadu Class XI results
      10 percent water cut in Mumbai begins
      Assam Class 12 results

      Congress to protest Agnipath Scheme

    • Big Story

      Govt notifies GST compensation cess extension until March 2026

      The imposition of GST compensation cess on certain goods and services had already been extended until March 2026 to make up for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Maharashtra: 23 new cases of sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 detected

      As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter rolls out closed caption toggle on iOS, Android

      Twitter has announced that it will be rolling out the closed caption toggle for iOS and Android after testing it with a limited set of users on iOS and Android. The CC toggle button will appear on the top right corner on supported videos. You can tap the button to turn captions on or off. More here

    • Auto

      Ola shuts down used car business Ola Cars

      Ola has decided to close down its used car business Ola Cars, less than a year after it was launched. The shared mobility major has also decided to shut down Ola Dash, its quick commerce segment. More here

    • Tailpiece

      When audiences went to watch 'Deewana' for Rishi Kapoor and fell in love with Shah Rukh

      'Deewana' wasn't Shah Rukh Khan's launch vehicle. And it released around the same time as other must-watch films like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' and 'Khiladi'. Yet SRK made an impression. More here

