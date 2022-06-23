Market Buzz Taking Stock | Back in the red, Sensex and Nifty down more than 1% The Indian equity benchmarks were back to their losing ways after two days on June 22 on weak global cues and selling across sectors, overlooking the fall in crude oil prices. At close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points, or 1.35 percent, at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 15,413.30. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

PM Modi to attend virtually 14th BRICS summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping

JEE Main 2022 exam to begin

Money laundering case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED

Realme TechLife Watch R100 to launch in India

Poco X4 GT to be launched Tomorrow

Zomato board to meet to discuss Blinkit acquisition

BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu likely to file her nomination

Registration for first batch of Agniveers to begin

Big Story India's current account deficit declines to $13.4 billion in January-March India's current account deficit (CAD) fell to $13.4 billion in January-March 2022 from $22.2 billion in October-December 2021, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 22. Read here to know more

Your Money Four behavioural biases that can harm wealth creation Relying too much on elders for financial advice could mean investing more than what’s needed in tax-saving schemes even though they may not suit our financial plan. Such biases could impart a false sense of financial security. What are some of these behavioural traits and how we can address them after acknowledging the existence of such biases in us. Read here.

Automobile Ola teases multiple electric cars ahead of August 15 unveiling The company has released teasers of not one but three new electric cars. What’s more is that unlike the flood of electric SUVs that we are getting right now, there seems to be a sedan in the mix. Details at the moment are scarce but reports suggest a large 70-80 kWh battery pack will power the new cars. Take a look.

Tech Tattle Redmi K50i India launch could take place soon Xiaomi might be gearing up to bring back the Redmi K series to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Redmi K50i 5G in India soon. If an industry insider's report is accurate, then the Redmi K series will be making its comeback in India soon. The report notes that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was unveiled in China last month. Know the full specifications of the phone here.