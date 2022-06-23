Market Buzz

Taking Stock | Back in the red, Sensex and Nifty down more than 1%

The Indian equity benchmarks were back to their losing ways after two days on June 22 on weak global cues and selling across sectors, overlooking the fall in crude oil prices. At close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points, or 1.35 percent, at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 15,413.30. Read here to know more