    Last Updated : June 23, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Taking Stock | Back in the red, Sensex and Nifty down more than 1%

      The Indian equity benchmarks were back to their losing ways after two days on June 22 on weak global cues and selling across sectors, overlooking the fall in crude oil prices. At close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points, or 1.35 percent, at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 15,413.30. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PM Modi to attend virtually 14th BRICS summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping
      JEE Main 2022 exam to begin
      Money laundering case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED
      Realme TechLife Watch R100 to launch in India
      Poco X4 GT to be launched
      Tomorrow
      Zomato board to meet to discuss Blinkit acquisition
      BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu likely to file her nomination

      Registration for first batch of Agniveers to begin

      Close

    • Big Story

      India's current account deficit declines to $13.4 billion in January-March

      India's current account deficit (CAD) fell to $13.4 billion in January-March 2022 from $22.2 billion in October-December 2021, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 22. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Four behavioural biases that can harm wealth creation

      Relying too much on elders for financial advice could mean investing more than what’s needed in tax-saving schemes even though they may not suit our financial plan. Such biases could impart a false sense of financial security. What are some of these behavioural traits and how we can address them after acknowledging the existence of such biases in us. Read here.

    • Automobile

      Ola teases multiple electric cars ahead of August 15 unveiling

      The company has released teasers of not one but three new electric cars. What’s more is that unlike the flood of electric SUVs that we are getting right now, there seems to be a sedan in the mix. Details at the moment are scarce but reports suggest a large 70-80 kWh battery pack will power the new cars. Take a look.

    • Tech Tattle

      Redmi K50i India launch could take place soon

      Xiaomi might be gearing up to bring back the Redmi K series to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Redmi K50i 5G in India soon. If an industry insider's report is accurate, then the Redmi K series will be making its comeback in India soon. The report notes that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was unveiled in China last month. Know the full specifications of the phone here.

    • Tailpiece

      This pic of an Afghan refugee reminds the internet of Amitabh Bachchan

      An Afghan refugee is going viral for the striking resemblance he bears to superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The refugee’s photograph was taken by Steve McCurry in 2017, and has captivated the internet once again after the American photographer re-posted it on Instagram a day ago. Check it here.

    The Evolution and Future of India's Digital Payments Industry

