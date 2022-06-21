Market Buzz Taking Stock | Market snaps 6-day losing streak Indian equity benchmark snapped a six-day losing streak on June 20 to close in the green helped by information technology (IT) and FMCG names in a highly volatile session. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

International Day of Yoga 2022 to be observed in India with main event at Mysuru

Tri-Services chiefs to meet PM Modi, likely to brief him on Agnipath scheme

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED for 5th round of questioning

Kerala Plus Two result 2022 to be announced Tomorrow

Gold smuggling case: ED summons Swapna Suresh

Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch in India

Big Story Non-banks cannot load credit lines into prepaid payment instruments: RBI to fintechs In what comes as a blow for well-funded fintech startups such as Jupiter, Slice, Uni, PayU's LazyPay, and Fi, among others, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 20 issued a clarification on prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) such as wallets and prepaid cards, saying that non-bank institutions cannot load credit lines into these instruments, according to sources. Read more here.

Your Money Interest rates on bank fixed deposits are going up. Should you lock in? With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upping its policy rate and with the likelihood of more hikes, banks have started raising interest rates payable on fixed deposits. But does it make sense to go for this investment option? Here is what you should know.

Automobile With Brezza, Maruti Suzuki looks to gain market share in compact SUV segment Days ahead of the launch of the second-generation Brezza, a senior Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) executive said that the company hopes to increase its market share in the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment with the introduction of the compact SUV. Currently churning out 1.2 lakh units of the model on annual basis, India’s largest carmaker hopes to increase its sales without relying on a diesel version, which it had discontinued in 2019. Read it here.

Startup Tales Startup layoffs cross 10,000 mark Layoffs across Indian startups have crossed the 10,000 mark as companies struggle to raise funds and are finding ways to reduce their cash burn to survive the funding winter. More than 10,500 Indian employees working at startups were let go in 2022, according to data based on Moneycontrol Research and other media reports. Read here to know more.