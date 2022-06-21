Last Updated : June 21, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
Market Buzz
Taking Stock | Market snaps 6-day losing streak
Indian equity benchmark snapped a six-day losing streak on June 20 to close in the green helped by information technology (IT) and FMCG names in a highly volatile session. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch in India
Big Story
Non-banks cannot load credit lines into prepaid payment instruments: RBI to fintechs
In what comes as a blow for well-funded fintech startups such as Jupiter, Slice, Uni, PayU's LazyPay, and Fi, among others, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 20 issued a clarification on prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) such as wallets and prepaid cards, saying that non-bank institutions cannot load credit lines into these instruments, according to sources. Read more here.
Your Money
Interest rates on bank fixed deposits are going up. Should you lock in?
With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upping its policy rate and with the likelihood of more hikes, banks have started raising interest rates payable on fixed deposits. But does it make sense to go for this investment option? Here is what you should know.
Automobile
With Brezza, Maruti Suzuki looks to gain market share in compact SUV segment
Days ahead of the launch of the second-generation Brezza, a senior Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) executive said that the company hopes to increase its market share in the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment with the introduction of the compact SUV. Currently churning out 1.2 lakh units of the model on annual basis, India’s largest carmaker hopes to increase its sales without relying on a diesel version, which it had discontinued in 2019. Read it here.
Startup Tales
Startup layoffs cross 10,000 mark
Layoffs across Indian startups have crossed the 10,000 mark as companies struggle to raise funds and are finding ways to reduce their cash burn to survive the funding winter. More than 10,500 Indian employees working at startups were let go in 2022, according to data based on Moneycontrol Research and other media reports. Read here to know more.
Tailpiece
Bizarre blue light spiral spooks stargazers in New Zealand
Sky watchers in New Zealand caught sight of something bizarre yet fascinating on June 19 -- a spiral of blue light which seemed like a giant galaxy. Witnesses came up with theories about what could have caused the spiral to appear. Was it aliens at work? A UFO? A black hole? Read about this here.
