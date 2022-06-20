Market Buzz Flight of FPIs continues; equities worth Rs 31,430 cr sold in June Aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, coupled with elevated inflation and high valuation of equities, continued to keep foreign investors at bay from the Indian stock market as they pulled out Rs 31,430 crore in this month so far. With this, net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.98 lakh crore so far in 2022, data with depositories showed. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru

FM Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs

Realme C30 launch

ICC to invite tenders for media rights Tomorrow:

International Yoga Day

PM Modi in Karnataka

Amritsar Municipal Corporation poll

Opposition parties’ meet

Oppo A57 4G launch

Summer Solstice

Big Story No rollback of 'Agnipath' scheme; 3 services release recruitment schedule Lt Gen Anil Puri, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, told a press conference that the supportive measures announced in the last few days for the Agniveers were not because of the protests and arson, and the government was already working on them. More here

Coronavirus Check States told to submit more samples for whole genome sequencing States and Union Territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from the districts and areas that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days, official sources said on Saturday. More here

Tech Tattle Non-monogamist advocacy group urges Meta to add new relationship option The Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy (OPEN) has written a letter to Meta urging it to give an option to add multiple partners on their profiles. It said that the Facebook relationship status was "exclusionary" to people who practised non-monogamy and Meta should allow them to tag all their romantic partners. More here

Auto BS 6 Phase II and CAFE II norms: All you need to know While carmakers have introduced new technology in the form of start/stop tech, mild-hybrid technology, efficient diesel options (diesel engines emit less CO2 than petrol ones, as the fuel burns slower than petrol) and a larger CNG portfolio, they are yet to meet these requirements. More here