Last Updated : June 20, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Flight of FPIs continues; equities worth Rs 31,430 cr sold in June
Aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, coupled with elevated inflation and high valuation of equities, continued to keep foreign investors at bay from the Indian stock market as they pulled out Rs 31,430 crore in this month so far. With this, net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.98 lakh crore so far in 2022, data with depositories showed. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Summer Solstice
Big Story
No rollback of 'Agnipath' scheme; 3 services release recruitment schedule
Lt Gen Anil Puri, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, told a press conference that the supportive measures announced in the last few days for the Agniveers were not because of the protests and arson, and the government was already working on them. More here
Coronavirus Check
States told to submit more samples for whole genome sequencing
States and Union Territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from the districts and areas that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days, official sources said on Saturday. More here
Tech Tattle
Non-monogamist advocacy group urges Meta to add new relationship option
The Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy (OPEN) has written a letter to Meta urging it to give an option to add multiple partners on their profiles. It said that the Facebook relationship status was "exclusionary" to people who practised non-monogamy and Meta should allow them to tag all their romantic partners. More here
Auto
BS 6 Phase II and CAFE II norms: All you need to know
While carmakers have introduced new technology in the form of start/stop tech, mild-hybrid technology, efficient diesel options (diesel engines emit less CO2 than petrol ones, as the fuel burns slower than petrol) and a larger CNG portfolio, they are yet to meet these requirements. More here
Tailpiece
BTS on hiatus: Why bands go on break?
After a week of wild speculation, it appears that BTS are, in fact, not breaking up. While the adults fretted over their investment portfolios with the Sensex in freefall, global panic ensued in another corner of the Internet after K-pop royalty BTS aired a pre-recorded dinner on June 14 to celebrate their ninth anniversary as a group. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.