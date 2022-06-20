English
    Last Updated : June 20, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Flight of FPIs continues; equities worth Rs 31,430 cr sold in June

      Aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, coupled with elevated inflation and high valuation of equities, continued to keep foreign investors at bay from the Indian stock market as they pulled out Rs 31,430 crore in this month so far. With this, net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.98 lakh crore so far in 2022, data with depositories showed. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru
      FM Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs
      Realme C30 launch
      ICC to invite tenders for media rights
      Tomorrow:
      International Yoga Day
      PM Modi in Karnataka
      Amritsar Municipal Corporation poll
      Opposition parties’ meet
      Oppo A57 4G launch

      Summer Solstice

    • Big Story

      No rollback of 'Agnipath' scheme; 3 services release recruitment schedule

      Lt Gen Anil Puri, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, told a press conference that the supportive measures announced in the last few days for the Agniveers were not because of the protests and arson, and the government was already working on them. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      States told to submit more samples for whole genome sequencing

      States and Union Territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from the districts and areas that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days, official sources said on Saturday. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Non-monogamist advocacy group urges Meta to add new relationship option

      The Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy (OPEN) has written a letter to Meta urging it to give an option to add multiple partners on their profiles. It said that the Facebook relationship status was "exclusionary" to people who practised non-monogamy and Meta should allow them to tag all their romantic partners. More here

    • Auto

      BS 6 Phase II and CAFE II norms: All you need to know

      While carmakers have introduced new technology in the form of start/stop tech, mild-hybrid technology, efficient diesel options (diesel engines emit less CO2 than petrol ones, as the fuel burns slower than petrol) and a larger CNG portfolio, they are yet to meet these requirements. More here

    • Tailpiece

      BTS on hiatus: Why bands go on break?

      After a week of wild speculation, it appears that BTS are, in fact, not breaking up. While the adults fretted over their investment portfolios with the Sensex in freefall, global panic ensued in another corner of the Internet after K-pop royalty BTS aired a pre-recorded dinner on June 14 to celebrate their ninth anniversary as a group. More here

