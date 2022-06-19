 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Jun 19, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Over 200 small-cap stocks lost 10-28% as market declines

The BSE Smallcap index declined 6.6 percent, while the Midcap and Largecap indices shed over 5 percent each. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with BSE metal and oil and gas losing more than 9 percent each and the BSE Information Technology index down 8 percent. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Congress Satyagrah against Agnipath Scheme
PM to launch torch relay for chess Olympiad
World Ethnic Day Tomorrow: PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru
FM Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs
Realme C30 launch
ICC to invite tenders for media rights

Big Story
Crypto carnage: Bitcoin breaks $19k, Ethereum below $1k

Amid a wider cryptocurrency market carnage on the weekend, the largest digital currency by market capitalisation Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $19,000 levels, the first time since December 2020, while the second-largest crypto Ethereum (ETH) has broken the psychological $1,000 mark. More here

Coronavirus Check
Mumbai records 2,054 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

On Friday, the financial capital of India had reported 2,255 new coronavirus infections. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. More here

Tech Tattle
WhatsApp may let admins control who joins a group chat

The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will let administrators accept or refuse group membership to users through explicit manual approval. As it stands, an invite link is no longer enough to be part of the group, you need approval from the administrator as well. More here

Auto
Tesla, Elon Musk welcome to India but only as per govt policies: Minister

American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking a reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk had said last month. More here

Tailpiece
'Stranger Things' helped 1985 song 'Running Up That Hill' top charts again

Kate Bush, the artiste behind the song, thanked Netflix for her new-found success. "I am overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving," she said. More here

