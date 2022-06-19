The BSE Smallcap index declined 6.6 percent, while the Midcap and Largecap indices shed over 5 percent each. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with BSE metal and oil and gas losing more than 9 percent each and the BSE Information Technology index down 8 percent. More here
Congress Satyagrah against Agnipath Scheme
PM to launch torch relay for chess Olympiad
World Ethnic Day Tomorrow: PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru
FM Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs
Realme C30 launch
ICC to invite tenders for media rights
Amid a wider cryptocurrency market carnage on the weekend, the largest digital currency by market capitalisation Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $19,000 levels, the first time since December 2020, while the second-largest crypto Ethereum (ETH) has broken the psychological $1,000 mark. More here
On Friday, the financial capital of India had reported 2,255 new coronavirus infections. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. More here
The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will let administrators accept or refuse group membership to users through explicit manual approval. As it stands, an invite link is no longer enough to be part of the group, you need approval from the administrator as well. More here
American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking a reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk had said last month. More here
Kate Bush, the artiste behind the song, thanked Netflix for her new-found success. "I am overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving," she said. More here
