English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 19, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Over 200 small-cap stocks lost 10-28% as market declines

      The BSE Smallcap index declined 6.6 percent, while the Midcap and Largecap indices shed over 5 percent each. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with BSE metal and oil and gas losing more than 9 percent each and the BSE Information Technology index down 8 percent. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Congress Satyagrah against Agnipath Scheme
      PM to launch torch relay for chess Olympiad
      World Ethnic Day
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru
      FM Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs
      Realme C30 launch

      ICC to invite tenders for media rights

      Close

    • Big Story

      Crypto carnage: Bitcoin breaks $19k, Ethereum below $1k

      Amid a wider cryptocurrency market carnage on the weekend, the largest digital currency by market capitalisation Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $19,000 levels, the first time since December 2020, while the second-largest crypto Ethereum (ETH) has broken the psychological $1,000 mark. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Mumbai records 2,054 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

      On Friday, the financial capital of India had reported 2,255 new coronavirus infections. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp may let admins control who joins a group chat

      The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will let administrators accept or refuse group membership to users through explicit manual approval. As it stands, an invite link is no longer enough to be part of the group, you need approval from the administrator as well. More here

    • Auto

      Tesla, Elon Musk welcome to India but only as per govt policies: Minister

      American electric carmaker Tesla, which has been seeking a reduction in import duties to sell its vehicles in India, will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country, company founder and chief executive Elon Musk had said last month. More here

    • Tailpiece

      'Stranger Things' helped 1985 song 'Running Up That Hill' top charts again

      Kate Bush, the artiste behind the song, thanked Netflix for her new-found success. "I am overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving," she said. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.