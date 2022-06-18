The undertone of the market continues to remain bearish with weak global cues dampening investor sentiment as FII selling shows no signs of easing, pushing investors to exercise caution. Read here.
Today
PM Modi to launch Rs 21,000-crore projects at a mega event in Gujarat
PM to meet his mother as she turns 100
PM Modi to lay virtually the foundation stone for the Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Vadodara Tomorrow PM Modi to dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project New Delhi
PM to launch torch relay for Chess Olympiad
India vs South Africa 5th T20I in Bengaluru
Today
PM Modi to launch Rs 21,000-crore projects at a mega event in Gujarat
Reforms of this nature are essential for India to modernise its armed forces, and spend more money on sophisticated weapons and logistics, opines TK Arun. Read here.
Reforms of this nature are essential for India to modernise its armed forces, and spend more money on sophisticated weapons and logistics, opines TK Arun. Read here.
RBI's repo rate hike has pushed these private banks to offer up to 6.75 percent interest on savings accounts. Check it out.
RBI's repo rate hike has pushed these private banks to offer up to 6.75 percent interest on savings accounts. Check it out.
The Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch will take place next week on June 22 at 12:00 noon local time. Samsung has teased a few details about the Galaxy F13 through an official teaser page. All details here.
The Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch will take place next week on June 22 at 12:00 noon local time. Samsung has teased a few details about the Galaxy F13 through an official teaser page. All details here.
Startups continue to attract lower than last year, yet substantial funds flow, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals. The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding. Read more here.
Startups continue to attract lower than last year, yet substantial funds flow, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals. The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding. Read more here.
The video, reportedly filmed in Tamil Nadu, shows the traffic policeman sweeping small rocks and pebbles off the road as commuters wait at the traffic signal. He did this presumably to prevent punctures and other troubles that small pebbles can cause. Watch here.
The video, reportedly filmed in Tamil Nadu, shows the traffic policeman sweeping small rocks and pebbles off the road as commuters wait at the traffic signal. He did this presumably to prevent punctures and other troubles that small pebbles can cause. Watch here.