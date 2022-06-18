Market Buzz Bearish trend continues amid volatility The undertone of the market continues to remain bearish with weak global cues dampening investor sentiment as FII selling shows no signs of easing, pushing investors to exercise caution. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today PM Modi to launch Rs 21,000-crore projects at a mega event in Gujarat

PM to meet his mother as she turns 100

PM Modi to lay virtually the foundation stone for the Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Vadodara Tomorrow PM Modi to dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project New Delhi

PM to launch torch relay for Chess Olympiad

India vs South Africa 5th T20I in Bengaluru

Big Story Agnipath | Short-service soldiers - a necessary reform for India Reforms of this nature are essential for India to modernise its armed forces, and spend more money on sophisticated weapons and logistics, opines TK Arun. Read here.

Your Money Smaller and new private banks offering higher interest rates RBI's repo rate hike has pushed these private banks to offer up to 6.75 percent interest on savings accounts. Check it out.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy F13 with triple cameras launching in India on June 22 The Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch will take place next week on June 22 at 12:00 noon local time. Samsung has teased a few details about the Galaxy F13 through an official teaser page. All details here.

Startup Tales Upgrad nearly doubles valuation to $2.25 billion; startups raise $421 million in total Startups continue to attract lower than last year, yet substantial funds flow, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals. The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding. Read more here.