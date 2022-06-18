Last Updated : June 18, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
Market Buzz
Bearish trend continues amid volatility
The undertone of the market continues to remain bearish with weak global cues dampening investor sentiment as FII selling shows no signs of easing, pushing investors to exercise caution. Read here.
Watch out
India vs South Africa 5th T20I in Bengaluru
Big Story
Agnipath | Short-service soldiers - a necessary reform for India
Reforms of this nature are essential for India to modernise its armed forces, and spend more money on sophisticated weapons and logistics, opines TK Arun. Read here.
Your Money
Smaller and new private banks offering higher interest rates
RBI's repo rate hike has pushed these private banks to offer up to 6.75 percent interest on savings accounts. Check it out.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy F13 with triple cameras launching in India on June 22
The Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch will take place next week on June 22 at 12:00 noon local time. Samsung has teased a few details about the Galaxy F13 through an official teaser page. All details here.
Startup Tales
Upgrad nearly doubles valuation to $2.25 billion; startups raise $421 million in total
Startups continue to attract lower than last year, yet substantial funds flow, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals. The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Beyond the call of duty: Traffic policeman sweeps road in viral video
The video, reportedly filmed in Tamil Nadu, shows the traffic policeman sweeping small rocks and pebbles off the road as commuters wait at the traffic signal. He did this presumably to prevent punctures and other troubles that small pebbles can cause. Watch here.
