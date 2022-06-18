Startup Tales

Upgrad nearly doubles valuation to $2.25 billion; startups raise $421 million in total

Startups continue to attract lower than last year, yet substantial funds flow, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals. The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding. Read more here.