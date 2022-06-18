English
    Last Updated : June 18, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Bearish trend continues amid volatility

      The undertone of the market continues to remain bearish with weak global cues dampening investor sentiment as FII selling shows no signs of easing, pushing investors to exercise caution. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PM Modi to launch Rs 21,000-crore projects at a mega event in Gujarat
      PM to meet his mother as she turns 100
      PM Modi to lay virtually the foundation stone for the Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Vadodara
      Tomorrow
      PM Modi to dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project New Delhi
      PM to launch torch relay for Chess Olympiad

      India vs South Africa 5th T20I in Bengaluru

    • Big Story

      Agnipath | Short-service soldiers - a necessary reform for India

      Reforms of this nature are essential for India to modernise its armed forces, and spend more money on sophisticated weapons and logistics, opines TK Arun. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Smaller and new private banks offering higher interest rates

      RBI's repo rate hike has pushed these private banks to offer up to 6.75 percent interest on savings accounts. Check it out.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy F13 with triple cameras launching in India on June 22

      The Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch will take place next week on June 22 at 12:00 noon local time. Samsung has teased a few details about the Galaxy F13 through an official teaser page. All details here.

    • Startup Tales

      Upgrad nearly doubles valuation to $2.25 billion; startups raise $421 million in total

      Startups continue to attract lower than last year, yet substantial funds flow, even as the ecosystem witnesses a funding winter. In the week of June 10 to 17, a total of $421 million was raised in investment deals. The week saw many funding rounds with upGrad almost doubling its valuation after raising $225 million in fresh funding. Read more here.

       

    • Tailpiece

      Beyond the call of duty: Traffic policeman sweeps road in viral video

      The video, reportedly filmed in Tamil Nadu, shows the traffic policeman sweeping small rocks and pebbles off the road as commuters wait at the traffic signal. He did this presumably to prevent punctures and other troubles that small pebbles can cause. Watch here.

