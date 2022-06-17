Market Buzz Bloodbath on Dalal Street | Investors lose Rs 16 trillion in 5 days Bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street on June 16, causing the benchmark indices to breach their previous 52-week low levels. Experts called it a capitulation effect after Federal Reserve hiked the funds' rate by 75 basis points to 1.50-1.75 percent last night and hinted at another 50-75 bps hike in the July meeting. The market has consistently corrected for five straight sessions and wiped out nearly Rs 16 lakh crore of investors' wealth. Read here to know more

Yes Bank-DHFL case accused Sanjay Chhabria in custody of ED till tomorrow

Tamil Nadu state board class 10th results Tomorrow:

PM Modi to lay virtually the foundation stone of Central University of Gujarat, Vadodara

Big Story Explained | The Agnipath scheme and why people are protesting against it Earlier this week on June 14, the Cabinet cleared the Agnipath Scheme for temporary recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces. Under the scheme, the enrolled youth would draw an attractive monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. Know how to enroll for the Agnipath scheme and the controversy surrounding it.

Your Money Why you must hold gold despite inflation There have been concerns regarding the recent fall in gold prices despite rising inflation. While it is true that prices have declined from the peak of $2,071 in March, it is due partly to the waning of geopolitical premium as the Russia-Ukraine tensions appear to have not dragged in other economies, as had been anticipated. So should you still continue to invest in gold? Read here.

Automobile Hyundai India rolls out refurbished Venue, hints at more SUV offerings More than three years after rolling out Venue in the country, Hyundai Motor India Limited has given a mid-life update to its compact SUV. To be taking on the Kia Sonnet (based on the same platform) and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the new Venue facelift will be available starting from Rs 7,53,100 at an introductory price for the Kappa 1.2MPi petrol version. The South Korean carmaker hinted that there are many SUVs in the pipeline that will straddle across all segments in the passenger vehicle market. Read here.

Tech Tattle Microsoft patches vulnerability in Windows 7 and above Microsoft has released a patch from Windows versions 7 and up that fixes a critical security flaw called Follina that let hackers take over systems using applications like Microsoft Word. All details here.