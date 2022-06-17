English
    Last Updated : June 17, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bloodbath on Dalal Street | Investors lose Rs 16 trillion in 5 days

      Bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street on June 16, causing the benchmark indices to breach their previous 52-week low levels. Experts called it a capitulation effect after Federal Reserve hiked the funds' rate by 75 basis points to 1.50-1.75 percent last night and hinted at another 50-75 bps hike in the July meeting. The market has consistently corrected for five straight sessions and wiped out nearly Rs 16 lakh crore of investors' wealth. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Yes Bank-DHFL case accused Sanjay Chhabria in custody of ED till tomorrow
      Tamil Nadu state board class 10th results
      Tomorrow:

      PM Modi to lay virtually the foundation stone of Central University of Gujarat, Vadodara

      Close

    • Big Story

      Explained | The Agnipath scheme and why people are protesting against it

      Earlier this week on June 14, the Cabinet cleared the Agnipath Scheme for temporary recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces. Under the scheme, the enrolled youth would draw an attractive monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. Know how to enroll for the Agnipath scheme and the controversy surrounding it.

    • Your Money

      Why you must hold gold despite inflation

      There have been concerns regarding the recent fall in gold prices despite rising inflation. While it is true that prices have declined from the peak of $2,071 in March, it is due partly to the waning of geopolitical premium as the Russia-Ukraine tensions appear to have not dragged in other economies, as had been anticipated. So should you still continue to invest in gold? Read here.

    • Automobile

      Hyundai India rolls out refurbished Venue, hints at more SUV offerings

      More than three years after rolling out Venue in the country, Hyundai Motor India Limited has given a mid-life update to its compact SUV. To be taking on the Kia Sonnet (based on the same platform) and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the new Venue facelift will be available starting from Rs 7,53,100 at an introductory price for the Kappa 1.2MPi petrol version. The South Korean carmaker hinted that there are many SUVs in the pipeline that will straddle across all segments in the passenger vehicle market. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft patches vulnerability in Windows 7 and above

      Microsoft has released a patch from Windows versions 7 and up that fixes a critical security flaw called Follina that let hackers take over systems using applications like Microsoft Word. All details here.

    • Startup Tales

      ShareChat closes $520 million funding round at $5 billion valuation

      Social media unicorn ShareChat said it has raised a total of $520 million in a multi-tranche round and reached $5 billion in valuation. The parent company of ShareChat runs short video platforms, Moj and TakaTak, besides the ShareChat app, which together cater to over 400 million users. Read more here.

