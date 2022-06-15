Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on June 14 amid volatility, with selling seen in metal, oil and gas, and auto names. Read more here.
Today:
US Federal Reserve to release its next monetary policy statement
President poll: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee & West Bengal CM to call Oppn meet
Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer for good Tomorrow:
PM Modi to chair first 'National Conference of Chief Secretaries' in Dharamshala
India to host key summit of Asean foreign ministers
Elon Musk to speak with Twitter workers in virtual meeting
Hyundai Venue Facelift to be launched
Xiaomi Poco C40 to be launched
Today:
Even as India becomes the central figure in a debate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a proposed plan to curb restrictions on food exports, the country will not yield to force, senior officials said. India is not willing to accept the plan when its right to stockpile foodgrains is still not accepted, and will not vote for it, they told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more
Too much has been happening in the markets, of late. In this confusion, where should you put your money? Here is what Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, has to say.
As we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, there is a prediction that the front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus. Get details here.
With a launch due in July, the Volvo XC40 Recharge could occupy a far more coveted spot as the first locally-assembled luxury EV in the country. But what does it offer in terms of power, efficiency and luxury? Check it out here.
Nestled among the majestic peaks of Kashmir is a picturesque cafe highly recommended by industrialist Anand Mahindra. Read about it here.
