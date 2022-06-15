Market Buzz Indian stock market ends lower amid volatility Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on June 14 amid volatility, with selling seen in metal, oil and gas, and auto names. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

US Federal Reserve to release its next monetary policy statement

President poll: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee & West Bengal CM to call Oppn meet

Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer for good Tomorrow:

PM Modi to chair first 'National Conference of Chief Secretaries' in Dharamshala

India to host key summit of Asean foreign ministers

Elon Musk to speak with Twitter workers in virtual meeting

Hyundai Venue Facelift to be launched

Xiaomi Poco C40 to be launched

Big Story Exclusive | India won’t bend on WTO global plan on food exports: Sources Even as India becomes the central figure in a debate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a proposed plan to curb restrictions on food exports, the country will not yield to force, senior officials said. India is not willing to accept the plan when its right to stockpile foodgrains is still not accepted, and will not vote for it, they told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more

Your Money Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah suggests not to over-buy equities Too much has been happening in the markets, of late. In this confusion, where should you put your money? Here is what Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, has to say.

Tech Tattle Apple iPhone 14 series to get major front camera upgrades: Report As we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, there is a prediction that the front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus. Get details here.

Automobile Can the Volvo XC40 Recharge conquer the luxury EV landscape? With a launch due in July, the Volvo XC40 Recharge could occupy a far more coveted spot as the first locally-assembled luxury EV in the country. But what does it offer in terms of power, efficiency and luxury? Check it out here.